Mark Valladares

29 July 2019 – today’s press release

By | Mon 29th July 2019 - 11:48 pm

Swinson: Sturgeon and Johnson have more in common than they realise

Commenting on Boris Johnson’s visit to Glasgow today, Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson warned against the divisions profered by the new PM and SNP Leader Nicola Sturgeon.

Jo said:

The best way to strengthen the United Kingdom is to stop Brexit.

Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson have more in common than they realise. Both are failing to listen to Scotland with their respective ideological pursuits of independence and Brexit.

When it comes to working with our closest neighbours, we have been clear: our future is best served with a strong Scotland in the UK and the UK within the EU.

If we want to build a richer, greener and safer future, we need to work with others. That’s why the Liberal Democrats will continue to fight to stop Brexit and keep our country united.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPaul Barker 29th Jul - 11:23pm
    All the pessimists in the thread make good sense, they are right that we will probably win less Seats than our percentage figures might suggest....
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 29th Jul - 10:37pm
    @Patrick I’ve just been googling liberal parties in the three countries you mention. In Denmark the party that actually has the word ‘Liberal’ as part...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 29th Jul - 10:34pm
    To be the largest party in the House of Commons we need more than 158 MPs. In 2017 we were second in only 38 seats...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 29th Jul - 10:25pm
    @ Michael Cole "Your statement “parroting Tory propaganda” is unworthy, to say the least." Unfortunately, it happens to be true, Michael, though in mitigation you're...
  • User AvatarMick Taylor 29th Jul - 10:11pm
    Peter Chapman and Phil Wainwright are right. We have to raise a huge war chest now so we can compete on an equal footing with...
  • User AvatarMick Taylor 29th Jul - 10:07pm
    See you in Llandrindod Wells tomorrow afternoon. Will be there till PD. So will my wife Ruth
Thu 1st Aug 2019
19:30
Trafford Lib Dem Pizza & Politics
Sun 4th Aug 2019
09:00
Car Boot Sale
12:00
Longford Action Day with Cllr Julian Newgrosh
Sun 18th Aug 2019
00:00
Village Action Day ð¸