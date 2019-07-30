Daniel Henry

If we have a snap election, I have a couple of requests…

By | Tue 30th July 2019 - 8:55 am

If we Fight a Snap Election, I have a Couple of Requests…

With the new Prime Minister having taken residence in No. 10, without the majority in Parliament to carry out his controversial Brexit policies, and possibly not even the majority to survive a confidence vote, there is an increasing chance of a General Election this Autumn.

Should this happen, I would like to request the following of our campaign:

  1. No “Vote for us to have another vote!!”
  2. “Stop Brexit” should only start a sentence, not end it.

No “Vote for us to have another vote!!”

Shortly after the 2016 referendum we adopted the policy to promote a referendum on the final Brexit deal. This was the perfect policy to have as a parliamentary opposition group but would it work as a GE policy?

What deal would we be having a vote on? Theresa May’s deal that has been so universally rejected that she stood down as PM? Would we negotiate a new deal with the EU just so we could ask the public to vote it down in a referendum?

Why have another vote at all? We’re a parliamentary democracy after all. If our MPs are elected on a promise to “Stop Brexit”, surely that gives us a mandate to revoke article 50, put an end to Brexit and move on to other pressing issues like health, education and the environment?

I’d like us to declare that Conservative attempts to deliver Brexit have failed. After three years of neglecting our Country and its problems, the deal they ultimately wrangled is so bad that they themselves rejected it. Time to Stop Brexit so we can get back to dealing with the issues that matter to people!

“Stop Brexit” should only start a sentence, not end it.

This leads me to my second request. So far our messaging has been aimed entirely at people for whom stopping Brexit is an end in itself. This was a good strategy to distinguish ourselves and to break away from the post-coalition doldrums and ultimately win a sizeable vote in the EU elections.

However, if our ambitions have now been raised to make Jo Prime Minister, we need to reach out to a broader audience. We need to appeal to the swing voters; soft remainers and soft leavers that don’t see stopping or delivering Brexit as an end to itself, but as a means to bettering their lives, along with their friends’ and families’.

So let’s Stop Brexit so we can:

  • Save the NHS and implement a long term funding solution to the health and social care crisis.
  • Address the recruitment crisis in teaching and improve quality in education.
  • Bring forward radical policies to deal with the housing crisis and make homes affordable again.
  • Work with other countries to tackle the climate crisis that threatens our future.

If we were to form a Government after the next election, stopping Brexit would only be the first thing we’d do. We’ll have a whole manifesto full of policies that will make Britain a better place to live in. 

These policies need to be front and centre of our campaign if we want to win!

* Daniel has been a member of the Liberal Democrats for 5 years and is a member of the ALTER exec team

6 Comments

  • Tony Lloyd 30th Jul '19 - 9:19am

    I couldn’t agree more.

    In a GE we should be putting forward what we believe is right, stopping Brexit. Stopping Brexit and…

    It would be immensely useful to have a short summary of proposals, tweetable, instagramable, quotable (NOT put on a big lump of stone, though). E.G:

    In Government we will Stop Brexit and then:

    – Reform the political system
    – Borrow to invest in assets
    – Raise taxes to enable spending on the NHS, education and welfare
    – Stop spending money on things we don’t need
    – [Site value rating and Capital Transfer Tax]

    Great for publicity, great for responding to the “single issue party” jibe.

  • Andrew McCaig 30th Jul '19 - 9:24am

    To stop Brexit through a general election with no referendum would ONLY be democratically legitimate if the government was formed of a Party or Parties that gained over 50% of the votes and had that policy in their manifesto. Otherwise the only way to overturn the 2016 referendum is another referendum.

    I have fought for a fair, representative voting system all my life and the day the Liberal Democrats switch their policy to elective dictatorship is the day i resign my membership.

  • Daniel Henry 30th Jul '19 - 9:58am

    @Colin & Tony – cheers guys – great minds 😉

    @Martin – is a second ref REALLY needed? We’re a parliamentary democracy.

    Also, what options would be on the ballot paper? If it’s May’s deal then the leavers complain that it’s not “real brexit” and a ref on ‘no deal’ is a terrible idea for a number of reasons.

    Better to challenge the Brexiters to come up with a viable plan to leave the EU and then win the next election on a proportional voting system.

    They’re going to run a victimhood narrative no matter what we do.

