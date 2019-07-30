LibLInk Kishan Devani: Jo Swinson, our future Prime Minister

Just over a year and a half ago, Kishan Devani joined us from the Conservatives.He writes for AsianLite International about Jo’s election as leader and what that means for the Liberal Democrats and the country:

It was evident to me and all those present we were not looking at the leader of a UK political party, but in fact, we were witnessing the making of an international leader who can take on world issues and still care for the injustices felt by people domestically. Her courage to call out Trump so openly shows that she is not scared to take on the ilk of Boris and Corbyn.

Jo’s passion, love and care for the world we live in exuberated throughout her speech and touch the hearts of thousands across our country. That is why within hours of Jo’s speech the Liberal Democrats had 1000’s of new members! But what was much more striking for me was that Jo is not only a phenomenal Leader for my party – she also is the only credible option for Prime Minister in our country. Whether it is darling of the right Boris Johnson or the mascot of the Marxists Jeremy Corbyn – Jo stands out for her love not hate approach. Her values and immense care for all can be seen from her vision and actions throughout her political life. In her first speech as Leader of the party she pointed out her commitment to championing freedom, valuing openness & cherishing equality.