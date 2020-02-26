Press Briefings and Top Lines – 26th February 2020

Press Briefing:

Johnson plan tears through UK business – Davey

Speaking ahead of the UK Government releasing its negotiating position in Brexit trade deal talks with the EU, Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:

“Never before has a country entered trade negotiations with the aim of making trade more difficult and more expensive. Yet Boris Johnson doesn’t seem to care that he’s gambling with other people’s jobs and businesses. This is a scorched earth policy. “The lack of consultation with businesses, civil society and Parliament shows the sheer arrogance of this Tory Government. This is a trade mandate that tears through UK businesses in pursuit of a dystopian fantasy dreamt up by Dominic Cummings. “The Government’s mandate threatens the livelihoods of countless people and leaves the back door wide open for a catastrophic no-deal Brexit in 2021. The Liberal Democrats will fight to protect Britain’s trade with Europe and defend jobs and businesses across the UK.”

ENDS

Lib Dems take action to guarantee EU citizens’ rights

“Today, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Christine Jardine will present a Private Members’ Bill to guarantee the rights of EU citizens to stay in the UK. The European Citizens’ Rights Bill would give all EU citizens living in the UK before Brexit the automatic right to stay, without having to apply to the Home Office’s Settled Status scheme. The Bill would also require the government to provide EU citizens with physical proof of their rights, rather than forcing them to rely on a digital code. EU citizens have raised concerns that the current system will leave them without a physical way to prove their immigration status, and that a lack of documents will lead to discrimination.



Boris Johnson and the Conservatives promised to automatically guarantee the rights of EU citizens to stay, but they have broken that promise.



No one seriously believes that the Home Office will be able to grant settled status to everyone who’s eligible by June next year. Thousands will be left effectively undocumented and subject to the Conservatives’ Hostile Environment – at risk of eviction, detention and even deportation.



Liberal Democrats are fighting for EU citizens to be given the automatic right to stay in the UK, without the need to apply. They must not become the victims of a new Windrush-style scandal.” ENDS Lib Dems: Corridor care shocking new norm “Today a Royal College of Nursing’s survey of A&E nurses has revealed 73% of respondents provide corridor care on daily basis. This survey offers a distressing picture of the level of care in our hospitals that has become the new norm: hardworking nurses and healthcare professionals find themselves under unsustainable pressure and lack the resources to provide quality care. The Tories’ failure to adequately fund our NHS is being felt every day in hospitals across the country: essential upgrades have not taken place, there is a deepening staffing crisis and our social care system is at breaking point. The Government has no excuse. They must use the upcoming budget to prioritise the investment experts are calling for in hospital buildings, social care, and NHS staffing.” ENDS

More Top Lines

Isabelle Parasram has been re-elected to the role of Vice President of the Liberal Democrats – a position she has already held for nearly a year.

Isabelle, a former Parliamentary and GLA candidate – including in last year’s General Election – is looking forward to scaling up the work she has been doing to promote the Party’s relationship with diverse communities since her initial election. Born in East London to Indo-Caribbean parents of the Windrush generation, she has been particularly involved in increasing awareness of the Windrush scandal and the Party’s response to it.

A successful barrister by profession, Isabelle is a strong advocate on equality issues, as well as issues such as justice and education. Indeed, as a former school Governor, mentoring young people is one of her passions. It is one she has incorporated into the role of Vice President in promoting political engagement with students. One of her most fulfilling achievements thus far has been arranging for a group of diverse young adults to visit the European Parliament in October 2019 – one of the last such trips available through Liberal Democrat MEPs. Isabelle is also Patron of The Liberty Network and a Trustee of the newly-established think-tank The Paddy Ashdown Forum.

Although her role is primarily centred around ensuring equality and inclusivity in the Party with regards to BAME communities, Isabelle is keen that the Party reaches out to all diverse groups. In this vein, she is building relationships with individuals and organisations from all parts of our society. She also wants to make certain that the work of our Party has equality and diversity as its foundational cornerstones.

Being a part of a diverse leadership team, alongside the Party President, Party Leader and the CEO is just one aspect of reaching that goal.

* Tahir Maher is a member of the LDV editorial team and the Chair of the English Party