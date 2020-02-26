A House of Specialists – A New House of Lords

House of Lords reform has been a cornerstone liberal democrat policy since I can remember and has been a hot topic in the country for the last year. Whether it’s the issues of unelected hereditary peers, promoting political cronies, or the many expense scandals. All parties now agree that if you had to design a second house today, you wouldn’t choose the one we have now. So if you could design the second house from scratch, what would it look like? Well, I’m going to have some fun and describe how I think it should be —my own House of Specialists.
Let’s first look at what the purpose of the second house should be. In the current system, their role is to advise and question the more powerful House of Commons. It cannot legislate directly and can only add amendments to legislation that the Commons can override. This makes perfect sense as the Commons are the representatives of the people. I like this balance as it creates an efficient form of government. With the Commons more dominate, important laws will never end become a game of ping-pong across the houses, and all the better that it’s the democratically elected Commons that is the most dominate.
So assuming we are happy with the Lords remaining a purely advisory, then who should we have as its members? Now I know the traditional reform of the lords has been the call to make it electable. The problem I have with that is elections leads to politics, and with politics, you end up politicians and political parties. Then only you’ll end up with a similar situation as you have now, with the additional problem of arguments of which house truly represents the people. Instead, I feel a better solution is to have the house filled with real experts of the fields, which are nominated by the country’s leading trade and professional associations.
Imagine a house filled with real experts in their fields, advising the government on their legislation without any political bias. Laws about crime being debated by ex-judges, solicitors and police officers. NHS budgets and policies being reviewed by leading doctors and nurses. Employment laws being discussed by dedicated trade unionists and business managers. All nominated by the leading professional organisations and outside the influence of the politicians in the commons. And each one has an equal vote so that each opinion is heard and considered for every bill put forward.
Now obviously this article is too small to describe all the details of how it would work and to be honest I haven’t come up with a lot of the details. This is more a vision of how I imagine the second house should be. And if we worked hard enough, how it could very well be.
Well, it would be interesting – and wholly imaginary. Who decides who these experts are? What criteria decides an “expert” in any particular field? Which organisations do and don’t count for nomination? And who are these magical innocents with no political bias whatsoever? Do you really think judges, lawyers and police officers are free of political bias on questions of law and order?
“And each one has an equal vote so that each opinion is heard and considered for every bill put forward.” So, they’ll all be general purpose experts, will they? What makes an expert on one field qualified to decide on another?
I have a simple rule that when anyone declares that “we should take the politics out of this” they’re just demanding that everyone agrees with them and imagining that somehow their opinion isn’t political. This would be that level of nonsense elevated to a national scale, so count me out.
Really interesting discussion to start. I think the alarm bell is the “specialists” – because how do we define that, and who is qualified to recruit/ appoint them? An application process like normal careers (or civil service level of vetting) could work well here. I suppose really the people should be consulted as to how we do that, so they don’t feel ignored, but thoroughly agree we mustn’t have a second elected house. I’m still trying to work out how you’d replace the monarchy without opening it up to President Kardashian (if that’s a bad thing, perhaps I’m just being a snob)… it’s not easy.
The other point – if it comes to a campaign or election to push these ideas, specialist will be exchanged for “expert” (you used it once yourself). And we all hate experts now, don’t we? (sigh!) The “lived experience” could be a good phrase. Like Doreen Lawrence, an undeniable “expert” in so many grim real life areas (criminal justice from victim’s family, inst. racism, campaigning for justice). As I’ve just discovered, experienced seems to become “expert” very quickly. In this soundbite, increasingly majoritarian age, we need a good name for it. But think the principle of the idea is sound. We should trust our experts. We just need to rehab their image a little.
PS. don’t be too dispirited by Nick Barlow’s fine example of how to utterly reject hypothetical thought experiments to generate new ideas. It’s the same argument deployed to dismiss the entirety of Rawls theory of justice. Hard to argue against, but not very constructive. Construct your own imaginery HoL, or correct his, don’t end the conversation!
Bizarre non-sequitur into Rawls there,Jonny – I thought I was asking pertinent questions that were begged by the initial post.
So, let’s try an analogy here. If I proposed that we should have a policy that solved the UK’s transport problems by bringing a fleet of flying trains using anti-gravity technology, would it be fair to insist that the debate remained about the architecture of the new stations required for these schemes while insisting that those who point out that anti-gravity technology doesn’t exist need to explain how they’d make trains fly?
So when someone proposes a scheme that requires a building full of general purpose experts with no political bias to happen, is it wrong to ask where these people are going to come from, given that they’re about as rare as working anti-gravity devices?
(And a revising/scrutinising Senate, elected by thirds using STV every 4 or 5 years, with no member allowed to serve more than one term, if you want a hypothetical replacement for the HoL)
Thank you for your comments. As I said this lacks details as I tried to keep the article short and sweet. To answer some of the questions, I envisage an independent committee would determine which organisations can be represented and then leave it to that organisation some flexibility to how they choose their members.
Regarding the question of each member has a equal vote, this is to ensure any legislation is review from all angles and with different point of views. Maybe a social worker would have an interesting view on the impact of a criminal law.
And finally, the use of ‘specialist’ or ‘expert’. Even i understand that this doesn’t quite fit right as a name, so I’m open to suggestions.
“I envisage an independent committee would determine which organisations can be represented”.
And how did this independent committee come to exist? How was its composition determined?
Here is an alternative way to bring in expertise, one which avoids the problems of democratic legitimacy identified by posters.
The replacement for the HoL should be a permanent Citizens Assembly, with members selected randomly from the population and paid well to serve for fixed periods of (say) 3 – 12 months. Their agenda, set partly by the HoC and partly by themselves, should be to scrutinise Bills and also key issues, taking (say) 1-3 weeks per topic. They should take advice from a range of expert sources, with the Civil Service vetting applicant “experts” to maintain a wide range and balance of “expert” views, allowing some commercial and political lobbyists, alongside academics and independents.
So it’s populist, in the sense for example that ordinary people who want to express denialist or racist views will get their chance. But it’s also educated populism – in that the experts will get plenty of time to argue why simplistic knee-jerk ideas may not work. Sometimes the experts will prevail: sometimes popular “common sense” will prevail. Overall outcomes will, on the whole, get better.
What could prevent this happening? The realisation by Johnson and Cummings, one suspects, that a Citizens’ Assembly would all too embarassingly outperform their incompetent Cabinet.
These very welcome new ideas for reforming the second half of our legislature need renewed attention. Just because the 2012 Reform Bill – introduced by the Coalition Government – was the product of over a decade of cross-party analysis and agreement (including the Labour Government 2008 White Paper) doesn’t mean that it was the last word. The fact that it gained a huge majority of 338 in the Commons at Second Reading – with substantial majorities in all parties – doesn’t mean we should stop thinking. The sad behaviour of the Labour leadership in joining with Tory reactionaries to stop its further progress doesn’t absolve us from seeking new approaches and allies.
So far so good. But what are the essential criteria for an effective Senate in a Liberal Democracy ? I suggest (in no particular order):
1. Its relationship to the primary House should be complementary not competitive
2. Since it will have a legislative role, however secondary, it must be accountable to the electorate in some way
3. Its members should be as free from Party patronage as possible
4. An electoral system which promotes individual merit rather than just party affiliation is desirable
5. Whilst the UK remains together explicit representation of the nations and regions has become an important objective.
The 2012 Bill attempted some of these. Colleagues, please now amend these and draw conclusions for a revised set of proposals.
With the Johnson/Cummings lining up a destructive agenda to strengthen their objective of an “Elective Dictatorship”, to restrict parliamentary democracy, time may be short.
Andy Hilton – TBH I’m not sure about this. One possibility is that it would be similar to commons committee, but definitely with a cross party makeup. Their job primarily would be choose the organisations who pick the members rather than the specific members themselves, so there should be a good disconnect between the houses.
David Allen – The issue with a people’s assembly is what happens if the houses disagrees. There would be a danger of legitimacy and who really represents the people. Plus if the people only end up listening to the experts, why not just the experts vote.