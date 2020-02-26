A House of Specialists – A New House of Lords

House of Lords reform has been a cornerstone liberal democrat policy since I can remember and has been a hot topic in the country for the last year. Whether it’s the issues of unelected hereditary peers, promoting political cronies, or the many expense scandals. All parties now agree that if you had to design a second house today, you wouldn’t choose the one we have now. So if you could design the second house from scratch, what would it look like? Well, I’m going to have some fun and describe how I think it should be —my own House of Specialists.

Let’s first look at what the purpose of the second house should be. In the current system, their role is to advise and question the more powerful House of Commons. It cannot legislate directly and can only add amendments to legislation that the Commons can override. This makes perfect sense as the Commons are the representatives of the people. I like this balance as it creates an efficient form of government. With the Commons more dominate, important laws will never end become a game of ping-pong across the houses, and all the better that it’s the democratically elected Commons that is the most dominate.

So assuming we are happy with the Lords remaining a purely advisory, then who should we have as its members? Now I know the traditional reform of the lords has been the call to make it electable. The problem I have with that is elections leads to politics, and with politics, you end up politicians and political parties. Then only you’ll end up with a similar situation as you have now, with the additional problem of arguments of which house truly represents the people. Instead, I feel a better solution is to have the house filled with real experts of the fields, which are nominated by the country’s leading trade and professional associations.

Imagine a house filled with real experts in their fields, advising the government on their legislation without any political bias. Laws about crime being debated by ex-judges, solicitors and police officers. NHS budgets and policies being reviewed by leading doctors and nurses. Employment laws being discussed by dedicated trade unionists and business managers. All nominated by the leading professional organisations and outside the influence of the politicians in the commons. And each one has an equal vote so that each opinion is heard and considered for every bill put forward.

Now obviously this article is too small to describe all the details of how it would work and to be honest I haven’t come up with a lot of the details. This is more a vision of how I imagine the second house should be. And if we worked hard enough, how it could very well be.

* Ex gardener, now a stay at home father. Joined in December to fight for liberal progressive values - @stueybourne