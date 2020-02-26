A House of Specialists – A New House of Lords

Wed 26th February 2020

House of Lords reform has been a cornerstone liberal democrat policy since I can remember and has been a hot topic in the country for the last year. Whether it’s the issues of unelected hereditary peers, promoting political cronies, or the many expense scandals. All parties now agree that if you had to design a second house today, you wouldn’t choose the one we have now. So if you could design the second house from scratch, what would it look like? Well, I’m going to have some fun and describe how I think it should be —my own House of Specialists.

Let’s first look at what the purpose of the second house should be. In the current system, their role is to advise and question the more powerful House of Commons. It cannot legislate directly and can only add amendments to legislation that the Commons can override. This makes perfect sense as the Commons are the representatives of the people. I like this balance as it creates an efficient form of government. With the Commons more dominate, important laws will never end become a game of ping-pong across the houses, and all the better that it’s the democratically elected Commons that is the most dominate.

So assuming we are happy with the Lords remaining a purely advisory, then who should we have as its members? Now I know the traditional reform of the lords has been the call to make it electable. The problem I have with that is elections leads to politics, and with politics, you end up politicians and political parties. Then only you’ll end up with a similar situation as you have now, with the additional problem of arguments of which house truly represents the people. Instead, I feel a better solution is to have the house filled with real experts of the fields, which are nominated by the country’s leading trade and professional associations.

Imagine a house filled with real experts in their fields, advising the government on their legislation without any political bias. Laws about crime being debated by ex-judges, solicitors and police officers. NHS budgets and policies being reviewed by leading doctors and nurses. Employment laws being discussed by dedicated trade unionists and business managers. All nominated by the leading professional organisations and outside the influence of the politicians in the commons. And each one has an equal vote so that each opinion is heard and considered for every bill put forward.

Now obviously this article is too small to describe all the details of how it would work and to be honest I haven’t come up with a lot of the details. This is more a vision of how I imagine the second house should be. And if we worked hard enough, how it could very well be.

* Ex gardener, now a stay at home father. Joined in December to fight for liberal progressive values - @stueybourne

  • Johnny McDermott 26th Feb '20 - 12:15pm

    Really interesting discussion to start. I think the alarm bell is the “specialists” – because how do we define that, and who is qualified to recruit/ appoint them? An application process like normal careers (or civil service level of vetting) could work well here. I suppose really the people should be consulted as to how we do that, so they don’t feel ignored, but thoroughly agree we mustn’t have a second elected house. I’m still trying to work out how you’d replace the monarchy without opening it up to President Kardashian (if that’s a bad thing, perhaps I’m just being a snob)… it’s not easy.
    The other point – if it comes to a campaign or election to push these ideas, specialist will be exchanged for “expert” (you used it once yourself). And we all hate experts now, don’t we? (sigh!) The “lived experience” could be a good phrase. Like Doreen Lawrence, an undeniable “expert” in so many grim real life areas (criminal justice from victim’s family, inst. racism, campaigning for justice). As I’ve just discovered, experienced seems to become “expert” very quickly. In this soundbite, increasingly majoritarian age, we need a good name for it. But think the principle of the idea is sound. We should trust our experts. We just need to rehab their image a little.

  • Johnny McDermott 26th Feb '20 - 12:20pm

    PS. don’t be too dispirited by Nick Barlow’s fine example of how to utterly reject hypothetical thought experiments to generate new ideas. It’s the same argument deployed to dismiss the entirety of Rawls theory of justice. Hard to argue against, but not very constructive. Construct your own imaginery HoL, or correct his, don’t end the conversation!

  • Stuart Bourne 26th Feb '20 - 12:37pm

    Thank you for your comments. As I said this lacks details as I tried to keep the article short and sweet. To answer some of the questions, I envisage an independent committee would determine which organisations can be represented and then leave it to that organisation some flexibility to how they choose their members.

    Regarding the question of each member has a equal vote, this is to ensure any legislation is review from all angles and with different point of views. Maybe a social worker would have an interesting view on the impact of a criminal law.

    And finally, the use of ‘specialist’ or ‘expert’. Even i understand that this doesn’t quite fit right as a name, so I’m open to suggestions.

  • Andy Hinton 26th Feb '20 - 12:46pm

    “I envisage an independent committee would determine which organisations can be represented”.

    And how did this independent committee come to exist? How was its composition determined?

  • David Allen 26th Feb '20 - 1:03pm

    Here is an alternative way to bring in expertise, one which avoids the problems of democratic legitimacy identified by posters.

    The replacement for the HoL should be a permanent Citizens Assembly, with members selected randomly from the population and paid well to serve for fixed periods of (say) 3 – 12 months. Their agenda, set partly by the HoC and partly by themselves, should be to scrutinise Bills and also key issues, taking (say) 1-3 weeks per topic. They should take advice from a range of expert sources, with the Civil Service vetting applicant “experts” to maintain a wide range and balance of “expert” views, allowing some commercial and political lobbyists, alongside academics and independents.

    So it’s populist, in the sense for example that ordinary people who want to express denialist or racist views will get their chance. But it’s also educated populism – in that the experts will get plenty of time to argue why simplistic knee-jerk ideas may not work. Sometimes the experts will prevail: sometimes popular “common sense” will prevail. Overall outcomes will, on the whole, get better.

    What could prevent this happening? The realisation by Johnson and Cummings, one suspects, that a Citizens’ Assembly would all too embarassingly outperform their incompetent Cabinet.

  • Stuart Bourne 26th Feb '20 - 1:20pm

    Andy Hilton – TBH I’m not sure about this. One possibility is that it would be similar to commons committee, but definitely with a cross party makeup. Their job primarily would be choose the organisations who pick the members rather than the specific members themselves, so there should be a good disconnect between the houses.

    David Allen – The issue with a people’s assembly is what happens if the houses disagrees. There would be a danger of legitimacy and who really represents the people. Plus if the people only end up listening to the experts, why not just the experts vote.

