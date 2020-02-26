Michael Kitching

When tactics become strategy

By | Wed 26th February 2020 - 8:45 am

The great strategist B H  Lidell Hart wrote: “The only thing harder than getting a new idea into the military mind is to get an old one out.” We can take from this many of the problems facing our party today. Following a decade of relative failure, we face an existential crisis and are in dire need of a rethink.

Many, including me, have written here in recent months about specific failings we’ve made, things we’ve overlooked or miscalculations that have occurred. But I think that much about how we operate as a party is fundamentally flawed – because we fail to understand the difference between political strategy and political tactics, more often than not conflating the two.

The military strategist Carl von Clausewitz said: “Tactics are the use of armed forces in a particular battle, while strategy is the doctrine of the use of individual battles for the purposes of war.” In other words, the strategy is about picking the right battles; tactics are about successfully winning those battles. This works in a political context too.

When you put highly skilled tacticians in charge of making strategic decisions, you naturally end up with tactical answers to strategic problems. At the national level, for too long, this has meant national campaigns simply trying to amplify or replicate local messaging – with mountains of poorly targeted direct mail or misdirecting our leader to talk about niche issues to a flawed target audience. We attempt to fight 100 by-elections during a general election, instead of developing a clear and concise national strategy that can be the boost to carry our candidates over the line, rather than being a drag. We should learn from our opponents.

I briefly left the party for 18 months between 2018 and 2019 to work on a project to set up a new movement. Looking back, it was never going to succeed, but I learnt a lot. Working alongside people who had been part of CCHQ during the Cameron years and Labour too, it was telling what their views were on the Lib Dems. A party wedded to the by-election strategy of 20 years ago and unwilling to adapt or change. They told me they didn’t, in fact, mind in the broader sense if the Lib Dems won the odd by-election because they knew it meant that at a general election we’d assume, once again, that was how to win. We have indeed failed, again and again, to understand the strategic plays the Conservatives have made.

My challenge to our new party president and whoever our new leader will be is to ensure that our internal structures and our recruitment processes don’t just see those who are experts at winning local constituencies, or in delivering plans filling all our key roles. We also need to make sure dissenting voices are not just heard but are a vital part of all levels and parts of our organisation. Arguments, disagreements and those that are willing to question assumed wisdom are a strength, not a hindrance.

The one thing on our side at the moment is time – so we should make sure we use that to pick the right battles this time around.

* Michael Kitching is a Liberal Democrat Member, previously from 2005-2018, rejoining after the 2019 General Election.

