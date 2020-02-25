The Next Lib Dem USP – Build More Houses

In my last post on Lib Dem Voice

I touched on the current soul-searching going on within our Party, focusing on future electoral strategy. However, a successful electoral strategy has no purpose if we have no vision of what we would do with any further power it may bring. Now that the fight to keep the UK in the EU has been lost, the Liberal Democrats are in need of a new mission.

I can think of none better than solving the country’s housing crisis. The current lack of housing in the UK contributes to a number of the country’s wider problems, and so to tackle the housing crisis would go some distance towards making our country greener, healthier, more productive, and more equal.

By failing to build enough houses in areas where people go to work, we have seen commute times rise on average to just under an hour a day. This has an adverse effect on people’s mental health and wellbeing, the productivity of the UK’s workforce, and the environment, as more and more people rely on polluting forms of transport to get to work.

A lack of housebuilding has also seen younger people increasingly priced out of buying a home, and at the same time rents have rocketed. This is fueling generational inequality and resentment amongst younger people. You only need to look to the recent election in Ireland to see how the housing crisis there has pushed younger people towards supporting populist, more extreme parties.

Finally, although the issue of homelessness is complex and can not be put down to a lack of housing alone, a shortage of suitable housing supply does nothing but compound the issue.

There are ideas from both the left and the right on how best to solve the housing crisis and the Lib Dems must embrace the best of both. That means we need to ensure that many of the new houses we build are affordable for all, we need to be reviewing current green belt sites that are of low environmental value, and we need to be building at density to ensure a more efficient use of the land available.

Above all, Liberal Democrats at all levels of government should embrace a YIMBY (Yes In My Backyard), as opposed to NIMBY, attitude, looking for reasons why new housing should be rather than should not be built.

Solving the housing crisis will not only be beneficial to our country but also to our Party. Taking the crisis seriously will go a long way to winning the support of young voters who are currently seduced by the Labour Party’s seemingly radical but in reality illiterate offer.

Through ideas such as letting residents set their own design codes, and voting on developments on a street-by-street basis, it is possible to take current home-owners on the journey towards a fairer and greener society too.

With the anti-Brexit unique selling point now gone, the Lib Dems could do far worse than adopting being pro-housebuilding as our next.

* Alan Muhammed is Liberal Reform Co-Chair & works as a Management Consultant. He is a former Guildford Borough Councillor & Lib Dem HQ Campaigns Staffer.