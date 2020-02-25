The Next Lib Dem USP – Build More Houses

In my last post on Lib Dem Voice I touched on the current soul-searching going on within our Party, focusing on future electoral strategy. However, a successful electoral strategy has no purpose if we have no vision of what we would do with any further power it may bring. Now that the fight to keep the UK in the EU has been lost, the Liberal Democrats are in need of a new mission.
I can think of none better than solving the country’s housing crisis. The current lack of housing in the UK contributes to a number of the country’s wider problems, and so to tackle the housing crisis would go some distance towards making our country greener, healthier, more productive, and more equal.
By failing to build enough houses in areas where people go to work, we have seen commute times rise on average to just under an hour a day. This has an adverse effect on people’s mental health and wellbeing, the productivity of the UK’s workforce, and the environment, as more and more people rely on polluting forms of transport to get to work.
A lack of housebuilding has also seen younger people increasingly priced out of buying a home, and at the same time rents have rocketed. This is fueling generational inequality and resentment amongst younger people. You only need to look to the recent election in Ireland to see how the housing crisis there has pushed younger people towards supporting populist, more extreme parties.
Finally, although the issue of homelessness is complex and can not be put down to a lack of housing alone, a shortage of suitable housing supply does nothing but compound the issue.
There are ideas from both the left and the right on how best to solve the housing crisis and the Lib Dems must embrace the best of both. That means we need to ensure that many of the new houses we build are affordable for all, we need to be reviewing current green belt sites that are of low environmental value, and we need to be building at density to ensure a more efficient use of the land available.
Above all, Liberal Democrats at all levels of government should embrace a YIMBY (Yes In My Backyard), as opposed to NIMBY, attitude, looking for reasons why new housing should be rather than should not be built.
Solving the housing crisis will not only be beneficial to our country but also to our Party. Taking the crisis seriously will go a long way to winning the support of young voters who are currently seduced by the Labour Party’s seemingly radical but in reality illiterate offer.
Through ideas such as letting residents set their own design codes, and voting on developments on a street-by-street basis, it is possible to take current home-owners on the journey towards a fairer and greener society too.
With the anti-Brexit unique selling point now gone, the Lib Dems could do far worse than adopting being pro-housebuilding as our next.
* Alan Muhammed is Liberal Reform Co-Chair & works as a Management Consultant. He is a former Guildford Borough Councillor & Lib Dem HQ Campaigns Staffer.
Absolutely. I’d urge caution on just sticking a target out there through. We need to make sure that we’re delivering the right sort of housing according to need – population growth but also homelessness projections and current estimates around hidden homelessness and ‘stagnant’ household formation.
England needs to build 90000 social homes per year….And we’re way off that.
Homelessness isn’t just about homes, but you can’t end homelessness without having a sufficient supply of homes – if you look at other European nations that have withstood the worst outcomes of the recession and austerity, they’ve fared better because they maintained high levels of housebuilding.
I think we should be moving away from our obsession with owner occupancy being seen as personal and social progress. Social housing/social homes for rent should be seen as equally as aspirational. We also need to improve security in the PRS, given our dependency on the PRS to relieve and prevent homelessness and to encourage household formation.
Finally, we need to make sure that we’re looking at the right land and we’re supporting Residential Social Landlords, councils and the private sector to develop ‘difficult’ land for housing where housing is needed
I have not heard a lot about modular housing lately.Why?
There is plenty of experience/knowledge/production about the success of this kind of housing in Europe where there are whole ESTATES of them. (Netherlands for one). Housing should be a right NOT how much money you have. The obsession with owning a house (Tory mantra!) will not help a country where low income is a problem. At the moment the Govnt moves are only sticking plasters. Mass production of modular housing, they are factory built when done on mass economical scale couuld reduce the cost of construction and therefore lower rents paid .A housing policy of renting till the tenants income increases so that the remaining cost of the house then reverts to a mortgage is possible. The council can get the rental costs for council use and the the banks /building societies/ credit unions can then take over.Yes, a new direction is needed now thar rejoining the EU has to be put on the back burner.
The term “affordable housing” has a technical definition – rent at 80% of average local market rents; more complex when it comes to “affordable housing” to buy. It might be better termed “slightly cheaper housing” – there will be a cross section of the income scale to whom affordable housing is affordable and regular housing is not, and that is it.
“Affordable housing” is funded from a tax on “unaffordable housing”, subject to viability test which means that developers can often wriggle out of it.
I have grave doubts that this policy is effective. Last week on planning committee I voted for an application – in line with officers advice – to bring a derelelict listed building back in use providing 27 units of accomodation. The application was rejected by the majority of the committtee because the developer had refused £82,500 of affordable housing contribution. Which is perhaps enough to build half an affordable home.
Now perhaps they were right, and the developer will cough up £82,500, and everything will be good. Or perhaps they won’t and the building will continue to dereriorate. Or perhaps they will appeal and win costing the council thousands in fees.
I can’t help but think that the provision of 27 extra units in the local market will, through supply and demand, do more good for the actual affordability of housing, than half an “affordable” unit. Has anybody done the maths on this? Is there a better policy we might have for real affordability?
We need to change the rules about planning gain so that the owner of a piece of agricultural land worth 7k£ per acre no longer gets a huge windfall of 500£ks to 1M£ks per acre once it is given planning permission. That’s why housing is so expensive.
Factory built housing – great idea. Bolklok have a site of such.
We need to have a policy of housing being built to much higher insulation standards – that’s another thing the Tories have changed for the worse. Passivhaus or better 🙂 !
And yes councils need to be building council houses – compulsory purchase of land for which they then grant planning permission. Without the windfall payout, funding could reasonably be from loans supported by the rent paid over a say 25 year period. After 25 years there could well be a “right to buy” for the tenant at a small discount.
I recall Tim Leunig’s Community Land Auctions were one idea to capture planning gain for the public purse. What happened to that?
I’ve already today contributed to an earlier article on housing policy. So, if anyone is interested on my view that it was the ‘Right to Buy’ policy of the Thatcher government that added salt to already festering wounds, might I suggest that you scroll down a little?
Rather like the late Baron Thomson of Fleet, when he acquired Scottish Television, several generations of Brits have been brought up to believe that owning your home (and possibly acquiring a few more in a property portfolio) virtually amounts, as the late Lord famously said, “a licence to print money”. Basing economic success on ever rising property values is not a sound basis, in my opinion, for a well planned future. Over the channel, where many people prefer to rent, our obsession with owning our own home (that is, at least when your mortgage is paid off) is hard to fathom. How often have pundits heralded an upturn in our economy the moment that houses prices once again edge up and that property owning ladder is pulled further out of the reach of first time buyers?
It’s not rocket science after all. You make credit easier to obtain, you stop building enough houses and, hey presto, supply and demand. I see that we might be getting a revaluation of property in England and NI as part of a review of the dreaded Council Tax. Boy, are some people going to be in for a shock, as they were in Wales and Scotland a few years ago. My modest little home back in the early 1990s, when the Council Tax was hurriedly cobbled together after the fiasco of the Poll Tax, was valued at around £50k. Today similar properties where I live change hands for well over £200k!
Clearly, not only does the private sector need to smarten up; but, more importantly, local councils need to be able to get back to providing the kind of well designed homes that they were doing after WW2. Let’s start by scrapping the right to buy on all Council and Housing Association properties and make sure that, in the private sector, if a home is designated for first time buyers, it should not be sold to become part of some enterprising citizen’s rental portfolio.
And build more roads and create more traffic and destroy more countryside and habitat. Or here’s a thought let the population decline and then you won’t need to build so much.