Revisiting Citizen ID

It’s deeply heretical for a Liberal Democrat to question our long-held opposition to formal verification in the relationship between the citizen and the state. But there are at least three reasons why Liberal Democrats should now be considering a shift in our long-standing opposition to some form of citizen ID.

The first is the impact of the digital revolution, with the accumulation of mass data by both private and public bodies, posing very different challenges for privacy, transparency and data sharing and ownership. The second and third come from recent clashes between the Home Office and British citizens and residents, in the treatment of the ‘Windrush generation’ and of EU citizens applying for settled status in the UK.

The Labour Government’s ID Card proposals, 15 years ago, were for physical identity cards, on a compulsory basis. It was a costly and complicated scheme, which we opposed. But the coalition government recognised the utility of simplifying the multiple interactions between citizens and government agencies, and the rising number of instances in which consumers are asked to prove identity in financial and commercial transactions, by developing a ‘Government Verify’ service.

Enthusiasts looked to the example of Estonia, where all citizens have access through a government portal to their own government-held information, hoping that the UK would follow that enlightened example. Legacy systems in different government departments made data-sharing, with in-built safeguards, difficult; and after 2015 the Conservatives preferred to favour private-sector partners in the scheme’s development.

So you and I are still dependent on multiple official numbers and databases when we need to prove our identity. I have photocopied my passport several times in the past three years, for bank references and other transactions. I use my National Insurance number often enough to remember what it is.

I also have NHS and tax reference numbers, thankfully used more rarely. Whitehall has now introduced a ‘Tell Us Once’ procedure through which executors can inform multiple government agencies that someone has died. But I’m not aware that this is easily available when citizens move house, doctor, school and employment (disappearing from the electoral register as a result).

Our traditional system of multiple and separate interactions with local and central parts of government preserved our privacy – but didn’t always protect our rights. When the Home Office challenged the right of immigrants from the West Indies to live in Britain, it did not check with the Department of Work and Pensions, or HMRC, or – it appears – even with old electoral registers to find evidence of long-term residence.

Government agencies hold a great deal of data on us all, but often lack well-established protocols for cross-checking the presence of records without accessing the detail of each entry. The Home Office did not wish to find out; but those challenged could not access data the government held on them to prove their rights.

The 3 million EU citizens seeking settled status have now been offered digital numbers to verify their standing. Many have protested that they need physical documents as well, to prove their legal status easily to landlords and employers. Liberal Democrat spokespeople have supported their arguments – contradicting our traditional position that no-one should have to show documentary evidence to protect their rights.

Britain’s traditional way of collecting mass data relevant for local and national policy has been the Census. The Government Statistical Office has suggested that next year’s census, which will cost around £750m, should be the last.

Most of the data it will gather will already be held somewhere within the public sector, but so far without the ability for effective analysis; faster and more frequent data analysis should make for better-informed policy responses. The challenges we face as government becomes more digital include how to ensure that public data is accurate and comprehensive, how to allow mass data to be shared and analysed without intruding on personal privacy, and how to monitor and regulate the unavoidable interplay of public and private data.

We are in the middle of a profound digital transformation, which will affect the relationship between the citizen and the state as well as between the producer and the consumer. Liberals should focus on pressing for transparency of data wherever possible, on privacy of personal data, and on effective regulation of both private and public data collection and analysis. Jamie Susskind, in his 2018 book Future Politics, sets out the case for ‘digital liberalism’.

Others, from Dominic Cummings to Russian and Chinese policy-makers, will prefer some form of digital authoritarianism. We have many younger members who are far more expert in this field than I am, who can help us to develop an informed liberal response – exploring the risks and benefits of digital government and the safeguards we must build in. And part of that response must be to reconsider our approach to the verification of citizen identity.

* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.