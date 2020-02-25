Identifying the Party’s International Priorities

Over the weekend the new Federal International Relations Committee (FIRC) met to discuss its priorities and strategy for the next three years.

The Committee’s prime purpose is managing the Party’s relations with like-minded parties, individuals and institutions in other countries, not least through our membership of the European (ALDE) and global (Liberal International – LI) Liberal families.

But FIRC also has a role advising the Party, including in both Houses of Parliament, on European and international policy. The composition of the Committee is particularly strong this triennial, with members coming from a wide range of relevant backgrounds, including academe, journalism, the Foreign Office (FCO) and the European institutions.

Europe must remain a key focus of the Liberal Democrats’ attention, despite Brexit, critically analysing how the Government is handling the evolving situation. The Committee’s Brexit sub-committee, established after the 2016 EU Referendum, will be resuscitated to help this process.

We will remain active members of ALDE, to whose Bureau Baroness Sal Brinton was recently elected. However, more effort now needs to be put into engagement with “wider Europe”, notably through such bodies as the Council of Europe and the OSCE.

On the global front, the Committee concurred with Foreign Affairs spokesperson Alistair Carmichael MP’s key priority areas of the Middle East/North Africa (MENA), China and the United States, but highlighted the new dynamics in international relations caused by the challenge to the liberal rules-based order coming from both Beijing and Washington, the two current “super-powers”.

Liberal Democrats must remain active within Liberal International, which interestingly has dramatically expanded its membership in Africa in recent years. The Party is represented on three major LI project working groups: Human Rights (Phil Bennion), Climate Justice (Duncan Brack) and Combatting Fake News (Jonathan Fryer).

FIRC has oversight over the growing number of Liberal Democrat members living abroad, whose major concerns include unfreezing pensions and disenfranchisement in the EU caused by Brexit.

The Committee is also determined to reach out more to Diasporas within the United Kingdom, recognising that many of them have key foreign policy priorities.

We also reaffirmed our belief that far from being marginal, international issues are of major importance and indeed form an inalienable part of our Liberal Democrat identity.

* Jonathan Fryer is the new Chair of the Federal International Relations Committee.