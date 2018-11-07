The Voice

Press Release – 7th November 2018

By | Wed 7th November 2018 - 5:00 pm

Pharma leaders call for urgent action to protect medicine supply

A group including representatives of major pharmaceutical companies have written a joint letter to the Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, to state that if urgent action is not taken the UK will not have a medicine supply that will suffice in a no deal Brexit.

A letter has been sent to the Health Secretary from organisations including the ABPI, the Brexit Health Alliance, and the ABHI urging the Government to raise the warning level to ‘red’ in regards widespread shortages of medicines and device supply in no deal Brexit.

In the joint letter titled “Request for Urgent Roundtable on Medicine and Device Supply in No Deal Brexit”, the organisations note David Lidington’s report to Cabinet that ‘the normal Dover-Calais route could be at 12% capacity for six months’.

The group of organisations representing medical professionals and pharmaceutical companies does not believe the border and transport infrastructure can be ready for March 2019 and that time is very tight to address the problem.

Commenting on the letter that has been sent to Matt Hancock, and the uncertainty that is building around the possibility of a No Deal Brexit, Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesperson Tom Brake said:

“This letter makes it clear that we are dangerously close to not having a secure supply of the critical imported drugs or medical devices our health service depends on in a No Deal Brexit. When an incredibly broad group of medical organisations and bodies are telling the Government we are at warning level ‘red’, it shows the preparations Government has made are both shockingly inadequate and woefully behind.

“They simply cannot guarantee that there won’t be shortages of medicines, whether in a No Deal or a Chequers Deal scenario.

“Liberal Democrats demand better. Nobody voted for this chaotic Brexit, people are entitled to a final say on Brexit in a People’s Vote and put a stop to this unnecessary, draining mess.”

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPhilip Knowles 7th Nov - 6:55pm
    @Laurence Cox @paul barker The confidence levels also only apply around the centre. The Liberal Democrats could easily be around 20% (or 0%). We're probably...
  • User AvatarPhilip Knowles 7th Nov - 6:46pm
    The most upsetting part to me is that where I live is the only part of Great Britain (apart from the City of London) where...
  • User AvatarJames Pugh 7th Nov - 6:41pm
    One thing that always interests me about US congressional elections is the very large number of congressional districts (equivalent to a parliamentary constituency) that are...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 7th Nov - 6:35pm
    @ Gordon, The reason I would say it was questionable is that there is an implicit assumption in your argument that the Government doesn't control...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 7th Nov - 6:13pm
    I’ve just watched part of Trump’s press conference. Oh dear. It doesn’t augur well for future relations between Republicans and Democrats, let alone between the...
  • User AvatarPeter Wrigley 7th Nov - 5:54pm
    “It’s certainly true that moderate, liberal social democratic parties have been under pressure in recent years but it’s very far from a simple story.” says...