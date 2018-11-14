Press Release: Brexit Deal

No deal was ever going to better than the deal we have as EU members and this is a very bad deal for the United Kingdom. We are left rule takers not rule makers.

The Liberal Democrats won’t stand idly by and watch a Tory Brexit destroy our businesses, service sector, and our economy. Far from creating a ‘Global Britain’, this deal will leave the UK as an insignificant vassal state, tied loosely to Europe but with no influence, and shunned by the rest of the world.

Rather than wasting time, money and effort on delivering a Brexit deal which no one, whether they voted remain or leave, signed up for, the Liberal Democrats would give back power to the people.

The Liberal Democrats would give people the final say on the Brexit deal with the choice to remain in the EU.

By protecting the economy from a Brexit slowdown, remaining in the EU would allow the UK to focus on the challenges which really affect communities up and down the country, like waiting lists in the NHS, schools under-funding and falling police numbers.

Rather than cowardly saying Brexit can’t be stopped and hiding behind six red lines which are clearly undeliverable as Jeremy Corbyn does, the Liberal Democrats are acting as the real opposition to this deal, by offering a clear solution as to how to Stop Brexit and end the chaos.

We demand better than this deal and we demand better than Brexit.