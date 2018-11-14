Press Release: Brexit Deal

No deal was ever going to better than the deal we have as EU members and this is a very bad deal for the United Kingdom. We are left rule takers not rule makers.
The Liberal Democrats won’t stand idly by and watch a Tory Brexit destroy our businesses, service sector, and our economy. Far from creating a ‘Global Britain’, this deal will leave the UK as an insignificant vassal state, tied loosely to Europe but with no influence, and shunned by the rest of the world.
Rather than wasting time, money and effort on delivering a Brexit deal which no one, whether they voted remain or leave, signed up for, the Liberal Democrats would give back power to the people.
The Liberal Democrats would give people the final say on the Brexit deal with the choice to remain in the EU.
By protecting the economy from a Brexit slowdown, remaining in the EU would allow the UK to focus on the challenges which really affect communities up and down the country, like waiting lists in the NHS, schools under-funding and falling police numbers.
Rather than cowardly saying Brexit can’t be stopped and hiding behind six red lines which are clearly undeliverable as Jeremy Corbyn does, the Liberal Democrats are acting as the real opposition to this deal, by offering a clear solution as to how to Stop Brexit and end the chaos.
We demand better than this deal and we demand better than Brexit.
It was always going to be a bad deal. A currency union is a bad deal, but I wish you would leave “vassal state” terminology to Boris. There is enough emotive language and not enough clear thought.
Correction: ‘customs union’
“Everybody knows the boat is leaking
Everybody knows the captain lied.
Everybody got this sinking feeling
Like their father or their dog just died.”
Lyric from Everybody knows, by Leonard Cohen.
I have nothing further to add on this matter.
@ nom de plume. Jo Johnson also used the term vassal state to describe the result of the negotiation. It’s a very accurate term to describe our situation. My only doubt is that I question how many voters actually know what it means. Perhaps they will soon learn.
I don’t see Norway or any of the other nations with agreements as vassal states.
Risible state is more accurate. Perhaps servile state might be a better description than vassal state, nonetheless, I suppose a vassal, risible or servile state is better than the pariah state that Rees Mogg and co seem to be gunning for.