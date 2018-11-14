Panorama this week revealed large numbers of social housing tenants on Universal Credit owe more than double in rent arrears on average than benefit claimants on the legacy Housing Benefit scheme.

The new benefits scheme is sending many council tenant’s rent arrears spiralling. Research conducted by the show revealed that across much of the UK, Universal Credit (UC) claimants owe local authorities an average of £662.56, compared with £262 .50 on the Housing Benefit scheme…

Universal Credit was rolled out in Flintshire, North Wales in April 2017. UC claimants there owe the council an average of £1,424, six times the amount owed by those on Housing Benefit. Housing Benefit used to be paid straight to the landlord, but UC is paid straight to the claimant.

Stephen Lloyd, Libdem shadow spokesman for the Department of Work and Pensions said “The design flaws in UC include a minimum six-week waiting time for first payment that is forcing many vulnerable people into debt, a Kafkaesque user interface, and the termination of housing benefit payments directly to landlords – in the name of financial responsibility, tenants now have to pay the rent themselves – that has sent arrears soaring.” Universal Credit is an attack on aspiration

Leading homelessness charities, while supporting the principles behind universal Credit have made two key recommendations to address the problems of those at the risk of homelessness Homelessness and Universal Credit

1. A money management package, including exemption from the seven day waiting period, should be developed for individuals identified as homeless or at risk of homelessness at the beginning of a Universal Credit claim. This should include a realistic financial offer to support people through the assessment period and enable them to manage their finances going forward, without falling into debt. In addition to removing the seven day waiting period from people who are homeless, it should allow better access to reformed advance payments. Advanced payments should become more generous, and their punitive re-payment terms altered to ensure that they can be paid back over at least 12 months in every case.

2. All individuals identified as homeless should be granted Alternative Payment Arrangements (APAs), as standard, from the beginning of their claim. They should automatically be given more frequent payments and, in the case of individuals who receive the housing element of Universal Credit, rent payments direct to their landlord. These APAs should be reviewed regularly and should not be removed without a consultation with the claimant.

Common sense has to breakout at some point. The most vulnerable people in society are being continually sanctioned for an inability to engage online with a complex administration process or to wait on hold on for an hour or more for an under-serviced call centre to pick-up the phone only to direct them back to a website.

We have the ludicrous situation where council tenants and private sector tenants are being made homeless due to a refusal by central government to make housing benefit payments directly to local authorities and private landlord ’s. Once homeless the local authority then has a duty to house them in expensive temporary accommodation.

