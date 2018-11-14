Tahir Maher

Has the PM Really Completed a Brexit Deal?

By | Wed 14th November 2018 - 7:30 am

On hearing that a technical deal had been done for Brexit Jacob Rees-Mogg said that “it is a failure of the government’s negotiation position, it is a failure to deliver on Brexit…”

The news is that the technical deal has been done and the document is over 200 pages long. It is reported that there will be a meeting on Wednesday (14th March 2018) at 2:00 pm with the Cabinet to discuss the proposed technical deal and at the same time ambassadors of the 27 EU countries will also get copies of the deal. It is being speculated that the government will stay in the customs union while they are in the transition period (from 31st March 2019 to the end of 2020).

The Brexit farce continues, quite poignant especially as we near the Christmas pantomime season. Regardless of the deal, does Theresa May have the votes to pass it through parliament and is there likely now to be another general election next year as a result of failing to secure a Brexit agreement and the government spending millions getting ready for a no-deal.

Timing to get the deal agreed is now against the government. They have very little time to sign a Brexit agreement.  It will be interesting to see how many Cabinet ministers (if any) resign after the cabinet meeting. Theresa May has left herself with little room to manoeuvre to get any Brexit deal through parliament or with the EU.

To win the vote she needs 326 MPs to vote for it (currently, there are 650 MPs in Parliament). There are 150 Tory ministers and other MPs working in government who will be obliged to vote for the deal (unless they resign after the details are known). Tory Members like Rees-Mogg and Boris have support in the party, and they can call on about 50 Tory members.  There are currently 317 Tory MPs.

The issue with the Irish border is not clear. The two proposed options (discussed by Tory MPs) are a likely technological solution as used between Canada and the USA (which was extremely expensive, and its use is minimal) or the preferred trusted supplier. Depending on the proposed solution the Democratic Unionist Party can proffer ten votes.

The SNP has 35 MPs who like the Lib Dems 12 MPs will not vote for Brexit.

The Labour party has 257 MPs and are split on their support on Brexit. Only last week Jeremy Corbyn gave an interview to a German newspaper where he stated that Brexit could not be stopped. This comment is not in line with the official Labour Party policy. The Labour party will try to vote against any deal especially if the proposed agreement does not satisfy their six tests.

Although Corbyn would likely vote for the deal as he always wanted to leave Europe, the possibility of bringing the government down followed by a general election that labour has a chance of winning may push him to reject any Brexit deal put forward.

If the 50 Tory MPs do not vote with their government and labour, hold out hope for an election the proposed Brexit deal will not pass through parliament. That will allow MPs to either call for a people’s vote;  ask to revoke Article 50 or have another general election because we will be at an impasse that may trigger a constitutional crisis.

From the start, this whole process has been poorly managed and a mess. Nearing the end, it is still badly managed and an even bigger mess.

* Tahir Maher is the Wednesday editor and a member of the LDV editorial team

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News and Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

  • John Marriott 14th Nov '18 - 9:31am

    Do I trust the Tories to strike a deal? Do pigs fly? There used to be a radio comedy programme back in the 1950s called “Ignorance is Bliss”. That just about sums up some of the leading players. Boris Johnson reckons that ALL our laws will be made in Brussels, Dominic Raaaab didn’t know how important the Dover-Calais link was, Karen Bradley didn’t realise that, in Northern Ireland, the Catholics usually voted for Nationalist parties while the Protestants usually voted for Unionist parties.

    Quite frankly, this lot couldn’t organise the proverbial knees up in a brewery. But who could? Don’t worry, folks, the people have spoken! On the other hand, perhaps it MAY be time for them to speak again, before it’s too late.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMichael 1 14th Nov - 11:41am
    @TonyH We ARE the only UK-wide party with more than one MP to support a People’s Vote. There is ONLY one way that we are...
  • User AvatarMatt Wardman 14th Nov - 11:20am
    Back exactly on topic. @Richard C: >My other observation is that whilst MPs are slowly becoming more representative of the population as a whole, this...
  • User AvatarSue Sutherland 14th Nov - 11:03am
    Very encouraging to hear what you are doing.
  • User AvatarMichael Bukola 14th Nov - 10:49am
    Southwark Council were used as a pilot for UC in London produced their report 12 months ago which uncovered similar issues to the ones revealed...
  • User AvatarMatt Wardman 14th Nov - 10:39am
    Any member of the public can get a radar key off the internet for about £1. I have one for when there is an anti-cycling...
  • User AvatarAntony Watts 14th Nov - 10:39am
    Soubry (Cons), “The best deal that we have with the European Union is the deal that we currently have with European Union. I think there...