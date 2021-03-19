19 March 2021 – the day’s press release

We haven’t been publishing Party press releases for a while now, as we weren’t receiving any. However, the ‘teleprinter’ has suddenly sprung back into life…
Government letting down disabled workforce
Liberal Democrats have backed a new policy at its Spring Conference demanding better support for the disabled workforce.
The motion noted that the Chancellor’s ‘Plan for Jobs’ in response to the pandemic made only one reference to disabled people and “contained nothing to address the specific challenges facing disabled people”.
The Liberal Democrats are proposing a range of measures to support disabled people into work, including a Jobs Guarantee for unemployed disabled people and an automatic right to work from home.
Speaking after the motion was approved, Liberal Democrat Spokesperson for Equalities Wera Hobhouse said:
Liberal Democrats are determined to end discrimination against disabled people and so much more needs to be done to that in the workplace.
This pandemic has hit disabled people particularly hard in so many ways, but they and their carers are still too often forgotten and ignored by people in power. The Chancellor’s ‘Plan for Jobs’ last summer contained nothing to address the specific challenges facing disabled people.
Liberal Democrats are calling on the Government to introduce a targeted strategy to support disabled people into work as we emerge from this pandemic.
We must do far more to tackle barriers to work for disabled people and to change the way employers view disability.