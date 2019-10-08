PREVIEW: Luisa Porritt MEP’s Brexit Reality film

London LIb Dem MEP Luisa Porritt has made a film about the reality of Brexit and how it affects the NHS. It’ll be out later this week.

Here’s a preview:

Boris Johnson is not serious about getting a deal with the EU. He is determined to take us out at any cost. To find out what the costs will really be, I've been talking to ordinary Londoners & experts. Here's a preview of my #BrexitReality short film on health, out next week… pic.twitter.com/BqGL5nkW3d — Cllr Luisa Porritt MEP 🇪🇺🔶️ (@LuisaPorritt) October 4, 2019

Like the man said, this isn’t a forecast or a prediction. It’s actually happening now.

This is exactly why Lib Dems are trying to stop Brexit.