PREVIEW: Luisa Porritt MEP’s Brexit Reality film

By | Tue 8th October 2019 - 7:47 pm

London LIb Dem MEP Luisa Porritt has made a film about the reality of Brexit and how it affects the NHS. It’ll be out later this week.

Here’s a preview:

Like the man said, this isn’t a forecast or a prediction. It’s actually happening now.

This is exactly why Lib Dems are trying to stop Brexit.

