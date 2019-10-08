The Government’s Brexit plan is dangerous for Ireland

The wheeze the Johnson government has come up with to salvage the “complete UK exit from the EU Customs Union”, having customs controls on companies’ premises, may look clever. But in a Northern Ireland with every so often bomb and mortar attacks by dissident, extremist Republican outfits like the “Continuity IRA {CIRA}” and/or “Real IRA {RIRA}”on policemen doing their job (or standing at a petrol station in a street), it carries obvious and serious risks, dangers.

And trying to reconvene the Northern Ireland Assembly, where DUP and Sinn Féin deeply distrust each other about things like green energy projects and use of the Irish language, to have them decide by any procedure about starting, continuing or stopping Johnson’s border policies, where Republicans suspect the DUP could get an advantage or veto, only increases the provocation to dissident Republicans; and could increase their support base.

The first and obvious danger is that, as the Real IRA has already attacked the homes and cars of Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers (as happened on 21 February 2017) so the homes and vehicles of HMCE officers also could be attacked. And that also increases the risk that neighbours and shops near such homes get hurt, are damaged; even more homes and shops are at risk as a result.

You could make PSNI and HMCE personnel move to “safe neighborhoods”; but having the customs controls on company premises (and their ordinary family and social life) means they have to get outside those neighborhoods, where they and their loved ones continue to be at risk. Moving the controls inside those neighborhoods puts the cars and personnel of the firms concerned at risk as well, and the risks for HMCE families remain.

To make it worse, just as RIRA or CIRA this August attacked (with a real bomb) PSNI and Army teams dismantling a hoax bomb on a country road, they could just as well place a “double bomb trap” near the premises of a firm that needs regular Customs controls. One such attack would scare everybody and thus impact the flow of goods across the Irish/Northern Irish border. And just imagine trying to make all the premises of such firms safe; streets would start to look like fortifications. Everybody is glad that these kind of measures aren’t necessary anymore. It would kill of foreign investment, scare away foreign firms.

And after Harland and Woolf (and the bus manufacturer) closing, Northern Ireland can do without such setbacks.

And thirdly, dissident Republicans could respond by increasing attempts to strike on the UK mainland, like the triple attempts at City- and Heathrow Airport and Waterloo Station in London, and in Glasgow, last March.

So Mr Johnson, accept a later Brexit date and come up with a more practical plan for present-day Northern Ireland. Or simply stay put in the EU…

* Bernard Aris is a Dutch historian (university of Leiden), and Documentation assistant to the D66 parliamentary Party. He is a member of the Brussels/EU branch of the LibDems.