Johnson to implicate the Queen in electoral shenanigans

Admittedly honesty is far from Johnson’s forte. Accordingly, I should not be so surprised that Johnson can simultaneously cry out for an imminent election and prorogue parliament for a Queen’s speech and new legislative session.

Quite simply, it is not the function of the Queen to present an electioneering address on behalf of the Conservative Party. Having already abused the function of the Queen by illegally advising her on an overlong prorogation, Johnson is merely running true to form in forcing the Head of State to front an election pitch.

We have to make it clear that this is wholly unacceptable and that if he is intent on prorogation, he cannot concurrently expect an election in the near term. Parliamentary sessions are seldom shorter 150 days, the shortest session in recent times was 65 days. If the Queen’s speech is not voted down, we must insist there should be a reasonable period, perhaps six months, during which the government should try to work through its programme. We would press for a referendum on whatever it is Johnson has to offer within this period.

The ‘if’ in “if the Queen’s speech is not voted down” could be quite loaded: it may well be that Johnson fully intends that the Queen’s speech be rejected by parliament, and that, in effect, he seeks to manipulate the Queen’s speech to become a no confidence vote against himself. This could be how he plans to escape signing a letter to request another Article 50 extension.

The outcome of a rejected Queen’s speech is uncertain. When this happened in 1924 a minority Labour government took over from Baldwin’s Conservatives. Corbyn might attempt the same but is likely to become unstuck. He has neither the capability nor will to manage a wide spectrum of opposition to Brexit; moreover, he cannot even commit himself to campaigning to remain in a referendum that he has instigated. What would follow is without precedent, I do not think the Fixed Term Parliament Act has provision for a rejected Queen’s speech. Johnson would be banking that this would precipitate an election, in which he would attempt to pose as victim, insurgent, tabloid hero and champion of what he would claim is ‘the will of the people’.

The opposition needs to be strategic and anticipate dissembling, we do not have to let him get away with shabby stunts that we know are of his nature.

* Martin Bennett first campaigned in Cheltenham in 1974, was the Bermondsey Party press officer from 1981-3 but is presently resident in Luxembourg. He is Acting Chair of Liberal Democrats Luxembourg.