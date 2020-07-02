Progressive politics needs Starmer to ‘definitely’ be a better Labour leader

Embed from Getty Images

Let’s hope that Ed Miliband’s candid admission is right: that Keir Starmer is ‘definitely’ a better Labour leader than he was. Miliband’s failed strategic approach, after all, helped put the cause of progressive politics back a decade. And as the Liberal Democrats pick a new leader, it’s essential that those lessons are learned – for both parties.

When ‘Red Ed’ snatched the Labour leadership from his heir apparent brother David in 2010, it was in the aftermath of a crushing election defeat: the lowest share of the vote since 1918 and seat numbers back to 1980s levels. There was resentment, of course, that the Liberal Democrats did not cobble together a coalition to keep Gordon Brown in Number 10 but any rational assessment would conclude this was never going to happen: the numbers simply did not add up and frankly voters had resoundingly rejected Labour after 13 years in office.

There was talk, in those early days of the coalition, with David Cameron’s Conservatives, of ‘New Politics’. That is a new era of cooperation and consensual discourse. The sort of politics that would come about in a system where all votes count and which represents the views of all voters. This was, after all, the first government since before the Second World War able to claim it represented more than half of all those who voted. It was an idea promoted by David Miliband who soon left the Westminster stage. But for Ed Miliband, it was never on the agenda.

As Leader of the Opposition, Ed Miliband firmly reasserted traditional Westminster politics: confrontational and tribal. The approach focussed relentlessly on what they saw as the weakest link in the coalition chain: The Liberal Democrats. As we know too well, the party had mixed feelings about entering government and made uncomfortable compromises as the junior partner. Meanwhile, Labour’s policy platform was no more advanced or attractive than the cynical rational choice politics of which voters had become tired.

Together this approach handed the 2015 general election to the Conservatives and opened the door for the ‘lost’ years of Jeremy Corbyn and the EU referendum. It wasn’t the only or even the main reason for the devastating collapse in support, but Miliband’s relentless attack on the Liberal Democrats only undermined progressive politics. That is by attacking what he saw as the ‘soft underbelly’ of the coalition government, the opposition made sure Lib Dem seats were lost. But who took those seats? Not Labour.

Cameron’s Conservatives were returned to office with a majority of 12. And how many actual voters would have had to switch support to deny him that majority? Believe it or not it was just 870!

As Paddy Ashdown and Tony Blair knew before 1997, the Lib Dems reach parts of the UK that Labour cannot. Today not a single Lib Dem parliamentary seat is defended to Labour and in the top 30 target seats (and beyond) where Lib Dems are placed second, Sheffield Hallam and Cambridge are the only ones with sitting Labour MPs. The Liberal Democrats are part of Labour’s route back to power.

The populism and incompetence of Boris Johnson’s government today means there is a real need for capable, honest and progressive parties to vote for. The project of the next decade for the Lib Dems is demonstrating the relevance of its values to the problems we face. It is developing a clear liberal voice. It is cooperating with other centrist forces. It is about building electoral momentum.

So let’s hope that Starmer is a better leader than Miliband and sees this opportunity for what it is.

* Stephen Barber is Professor of Global Affairs and a former Parliamentary Candidate