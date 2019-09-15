Prue Bray writes: Why I am running for President

In all my 25 years in the Liberal Democrats I never imagined that we would reach a point in 2019 where not just our membership of the EU but parliamentary democracy itself would be under threat, with us as the only UK party offering any sane solutions. People are flocking to us, as our fantastic local and European election results show. They are looking to us to provide hope and to stop the mad descent into the nightmare that British politics is rapidly becoming.

It is absolutely crucial that we continue to rise to the challenge.

We have had a huge influx of members. We welcome them to our army of activists, and now need to harness their skills and enthusiasm alongside the knowledge and experience of our existing members. If we can succeed, and can equip everyone with the tools they need in the 21stcentury, we will have built an unstoppable fighting force of activists.

To weld the party together, from Penzance to Lerwick, from Cardiff to Margate and everywhere in between, is not an easy task. We need more multi-way communication, we need to use information better, we need to spread knowledge and best practice, raise money, and support each other’s campaigning across England, Scotland and Wales. We need to attract even more members and voters by looking more like the country we wish to represent, and we need as a party to show that we embody our values of fairness, openness and respect for others in our own behaviour and practice.

A president cannot do all that by themselves. But they can lead the way. I want to be a president who enables others, who encourages, facilitates, and builds teams. A president who empathises and listens to individuals but holds the line on rules and procedure, needed to protect us all. A president who wants decisions at all levels to be based on evidence, sound financial practice, expert knowledge and risk assessments. A president who ensures that all voices are heard and all views considered.

I have already led a major committee in the party, as well as having had a wide range of roles from Local Party Chair, to Council Group Leader and parliamentary candidate. You can judge my ability to deliver on these aspirations on my record and my past actions and behaviour.

The Preamble to the Federal Constitution says that as a party “we champion the freedom, dignity and well-being of individuals, we acknowledge and respect their right to freedom of conscience and their right to develop their talents to the full. We aim to disperse power, to foster diversity and to nurture creativity. We believe that the role of the state is to enable all citizens to attain these ideals, to contribute fully to their communities and to take part in the decisions which affect their lives.“

We want that for our country. I want it for our party too.

* Prue Bray is standing for President