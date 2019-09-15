Could we at least be told which particular disused Cornish tin mine our donations to the party are being thrown down, please?

Embed from Getty Images

My wife and I once gave a small donation to a Nuns’ mission in Kenya that helps the desperately poor. A week or so later we received a hand drawn card which had been signed by all the nuns in that mission, thanking us most effusively for our donation. It was the nicest thank you we have ever received and we treasured that card for months.

Recently I made a donation to a re-wilding project in Scotland. I received not one, but two personally signed thank you letters, one from the treasurer and one from the chair of the project. They were both long letters, explaining how my money would be spent. One of them said: “Your donation arrived at a crucial time for us, so was particularly welcome.”

I regularly receive letters from charities saying “thank you for your ongoing support”.

Like other tax payers, I receive a report from HMRC every year, informing me how they spent my taxes.

Recently I made what, for me, was a huge donation to the Liberal Democrats. It was the largest single donation I have given to any organisation ever (with the exception of HM Government!).

I am very grateful that within 20 seconds I received a 58 word email from Nick Harvey thanking me for my donation. Thank you Nick!

And that’s it. I don’t expect to hear anything more. I have never heard anything more in the past. So goodness knows what they will do with my money.

Will it go to Orkney and Shetland? Will it be used in Penzance? Will it be used to print Focii? Will it be used to buy rubber bands to bundle envelopes in Shropshire? Will it be used to test fly Focii-delivering sheep drones in rural Caithness?

I have absolutely no idea. And I will never know. And it’s not just me.

After being bombarded by letters and emails asking for money for decades, people give what they regard as huge donations to the party and receive an automated email to thank them.

And that’s it.

It’s like throwing pound coins down a disused Cornish tin mine.

You don’t hear the coins hitting the bottom of the mine.

(It’s stating the obvious, but my feelings of disappointment were particularly acute in 2015. Then, in response to pleas from Paddy (bless him) and the like, I thought we had a good chance of hanging on to most of our MPs so gave repeatedly to the party in what I thought was a generous way. Then our 57 MPs were reduced to eight and I wondered why I had wasted all that money.)

Could we not show our gratitude a little more? Like use a tenth of the energy we use sending out begging emails and letters on sending out personally signed thank you letters? Or send periodical letters thanking people for their ongoing donations? Or send out an explanation of where the donated money is being spent? Or invite donors to occasional thank you events in their area?

Our national party needs to get better at thanking donors. We need all donors – big and small – to have a warm and fuzzy feeling after they donate. That way, they are more likely to continue and, perhaps, increase their support for the party.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.