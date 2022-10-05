Public spending and the social contractÂ 

Raising the rate of domestic economic growth, against the background of a global economic recession which may well be worsened by the current downturn within China, cannot have been the main rationale for the Truss and Kwartengâ€™s â€˜fiscal eventâ€™.Â The underlying purpose was to force public spending cuts, to shrink the size of the state and to make it more difficult for a successor government to raise taxes sufficiently to restore the social democracy that adequate public spending underpins.Â Simon Clarke, now â€˜levelling upâ€™ minister, has specifically remarked on what he sees as the over-extension of the UKâ€™s welfare state.

If current ministers were serious about introducing supply-side reforms they would recognise that public investment is needed to repair current inadequacies.Â Low productivity is partly the result of inadequate education and training, most evident in basic skills for our domestic workforce.Â Years of under-funding for pre-school support (yes, we should have fought harder against the coalitionâ€™s killing of the â€˜Sure Startâ€™ programme), for state schools and further education colleges, are to blame.Â But as the Conservative chair of the Commons Education Committee has just protested, the new government has only talked about grammar schools and entry to Oxbridge so far, leaving education and training for the vast majority of British citizens to one side.

The UK has a lower proportion of its population in work or looking for work than many other advanced countries.Â Thatâ€™s not just due to the rising number of retired; itâ€™s also because we have such a high proportion of people under 66 who are unfit for work or long-term unwell.Â Underfunding of the NHS, and in particular of public health programmes that focus on healthy lifestyle, explains a good deal of this.Â Lengthy waiting times for treatment translate into absence from the workforce.

Then thereâ€™s public infrastructure.Â I recall a discussion in a parliamentary committee room about reinstatement of closed rail lines in northern England, in which an executive from Skipton Building Society was explaining that they could not find enough staff within easy reach of Skipton, but that north-east Lancashire has a high rate of unemployment and one of the countryâ€™s lowest levels of pay from which people might commute to Skipton â€“ if only it was easier to get there.Â Those of you who live around London and the South-East may not understand quite how poor (and expensive) public transport is in many parts of the north of England.Â Investment in urban and inter-urban public transport (not just on roads) would spur faster growth.

Thereâ€™s a lot of ministerial rhetoric about the UK having the highest level of tax for 70 years, as a justification for cutting back.Â No mention of our ageing population and the implications for pensions, health and social care, nor about the larger sums our competitors spend on research and development and education to support innovation.Â Nor that Germany, the Netherlands and the Nordic states all have significantly higher rates of tax and public spending, and more successful economies as well.

Gerald Lyons, one of the minority of economists sympathetic to Liz Trussâ€™s approach, has made one of the most telling critical comments this week.Â He warned that cuts in benefits would damage â€˜the social contractâ€™ between government and citizens.Â Thatâ€™s a phrase we should be using as often as we can.Â Democratic government rests upon an implicit contract between citizens and the state, in which the state provides security, education and welfare for all its citizens in return for loyalty, taxation and public service.Â A state that neglects the poor and disadvantaged loses its legitimacy, and has to rely on force to survive.Â The United States is the only developed democracy where this is contested, and suffers from higher rates of crime and violence as a result.

Liberal democracy also requires social democracy.Â Shrinking the state risks shrinking social order.Â We should be making that case, loudly and clearly.Â And adding that thereâ€™s no evidence that cutting public spending below its current level accelerates economic growth, either.

* William Wallace has fought five parliamentary elections in Manchester and West Yorkshire. He is a former president of the Yorkshire regional Liberal Democrats.