Pubs need support now and inclusion for their future

Having relaunched a pub in Brighton during the election, watching it grow into a successful community pub then suddenly falling complete silent has been an absolute roller-coaster of emotions. Not seeing your regulars every day is a weird feeling and not knowing when those doors will open again leaves me anxious for the future of the industry.

I’m a lucky one though, my parent pub company have been incredibly supportive and with their help and the coronavirus retention scheme, I’ve been able to continue paying 100% of my staffs’ wages. But for lots of publicans this is not the case.

Some of the big Pub Co’s are still collecting extortionate rents from their tenants, even though there has been zero footfall through the doors. Pubs with higher rateable values are exempt from grants. Bank loans are little to none in the hospitality sector and seasonal staff will be significantly worse off with the summer season limited. All these issues need addressing urgently, if we want pubs to be there able and ready for when we can enjoy that much anticipated pint with our friends again.

On top of those immediate concerns, as the data begins to suggest that we are passing through the peak of the pandemic, lots of people have been asking when their locals will reopen. There is no doubt that pubs will be amongst the last businesses to reopen and rightly so. Large crowds, hand hygiene, close contacts… the risks need not saying. But there was an article on Tuesday in the Daily Mail, that suggested advice was being given to the government about limiting pints and venue capacity. Eyal Winter, the economist named in the Daily Mail article has clearly not spoken to leading industry bodies or any publicans themselves.

Limiting the amount people can drink will inevitably lead to pub crawls, which is obviously not ideal in post-pandemic scenarios nor is it for controlling behaviour at a time when emergency services are stretched.

Limiting capacity? If the Coronavirus Retention Scheme is withdrawn because pubs can open but capacity is restricted, publicans like myself will have to face the realities of redundancies. It goes without saying that publicans will want to avoid that situation at all costs. Lower capacity will instantly result in lower income, so if there are capacity restrictions, we need to secure assurances that the Coronavirus Retention Scheme will remain in place until it is safe to bring capacity back up to business sustainable levels.

Revising opening hours down on weekdays and weekends, cancelling large gigs and quizzes, these kinds of measures could be enforceable and reasonable.

This is the biggest challenge hospitality has ever faced, one that we can all get through with the right support, planning and inclusion now. Working together we can and will keep our staff and customers safe, but failure to engage will undoubtedly leave pubs emerging out of this frying pan and straight into a fire.

* Ben Thomas was the parliamentary candidate for Brighton Kemptown in 2019. He is a local pub manager and member of the Brighton & Hove executive.