Putting the leaves on the Magic Money Tree, seeking a radical Liberal approach to economics.

Fairness and the pursuit of it is essentially the purpose of the Liberal Democrats. If that is the case, how then do we expect to be taken seriously without that we have a radical agenda for economic reform?

The last 40 years of our national political story has been dominated by the Thatcher / Reagan /Hayek economic experiment. It has failed. If we agree that to be the case, then it is essential that rather than pretend to seek a better way to manage the status quo (in just the same way that we are supposed to be able to grow an economy without equality of access with our competitors to our nearest and largest market) that we commence the task of considering alternatives.

Free from the constraints of any economic dogma we are free to consider options in the widest and freest sense. Essentially, I believe that our core instinct is one where intervention and constraint of seemingly uncontrollable forces are our natural territory. Capital is like water, if left unchecked it will seek the easiest route. Unlike water, capital fails if it does not engender belief in those then required to consume its final output.

To this end the Social Liberal Forum are commencing on a series of events looking to consult and define a new exciting, entirely radical, free approach to economics.

We accept that this is perhaps the start of a long journey, but it will be fascinating. When the question is asked ‘What’s the point of the Lib Dems’ to which a core reply must be ‘to defend citizens from suppression by those with influence and power’ our aim is to arrive at a place where all those that are reliant on a functioning economy appreciate their place within it but also their responsibility for ensuring that it works to the benefit of all citizens.

To begin this conversation, and to set the ball rolling on the 27th July, the Social Liberal Forum’s first event in the series is being held in front of a live audience at the National Liberal Club. This event will see Sarah Olney MP, Treasury Spokesperson in conversation with Will Hutton, leading economic journalist, and Observer columnist. Author of the best-selling “The State We’re In”.

Audience tickets are free but limited but please email, [email protected] to secure any remaining tickets.

The event is also being streamed live; to register please click here. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

The event will also be recorded and then made available via the SLF web site.

This event is then being followed up with a next instalment at national conference. The best way to help us is also of course to join our movement at Socialliberal.net.

* John Shreeve is a Member of the Social Liberal Forum Council, an Elected member of Federal Policy Committee and Eastern Region Treasurer and chair of Suffolk County co-ordinating committee.