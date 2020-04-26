Quiz time to support the 2.6 challenge and a worthy cause

The COVID-19 pandemic has massively hit the finances of many charities across the country Many events, which would have raised millions of pounds for many worth causes have had to be cancelled.

On Sunday 26th April, the biggest one-day fundraising event in the World – the London Marathon – should have taken place. It is estimated that the UK charity sector will lose £4bn as a result of the pandemic. The idea behind the 2.6 Challenge is to use the numbers 2.6 or 26 to create activities to raise awareness of and much needed funds for local charities.

Each week of the lockdown (5 weeks in now) I’ve done a Boredom Quiz for the staff, students and their families of the school I work at in Sheffield. This week’s quiz has the same format as the others but is much expanded on this one occasion from 10 question rounds to 26 question rounds.

Download the quiz here: Boredom Quiz 2.6 Challenge For St Wildrids Centre

The quiz is totally free to use and answers are provided, but I would ask that you consider supporting, through the 2.6 challenge, a worthy charity – the St Wilfrid’s in Sheffield – a charity my own school supports.

The St Wilfrid’s Centre is a day centre which works with homeless, vulnerable and socially excluded adults in Sheffield. It provides welfare services and personal development activities to promote wellbeing and independence and raise their self-esteem. Some of the basic services the centre offers are hot meals, showers, laundry, sleeping bags, finding accommodation as well as just a place to meet and talk with people. The centre is a lifeline to some of the most vulnerable people in the city of Sheffield and the work they do is amazing to see. You can find more about them at their website .

Please consider supporting this wonderful charity during this difficult time by donating something via their Just Giving page.

* Wayne Chadburn is a member of the Liberal Demcorats in Penistone