Tahir Maher

Radical Drugs Reform Needed

By | Wed 20th June 2018 - 7:30 am

“The case of Billy Caldwell who needed cannabis oil for his severe epilepsy again highlights legalising cannabis not only for medical but recreational use. Although the Home Secretary (Sajid Javid) made an exception for Billy (by allowing cannabis oil use for 20 days) cannabis is still banned for recreational use. Sajid Javid said this week in the commons the position “We find ourselves in currently is not satisfactory”. Cannabis contains active ingredients called cannabinoids. These are used to relieve the pain of muscle spasms in multiple sclerosis or used to relieve sickness in people having chemotherapy for cancer. Other ingredients from cannabis help children with epilepsy. Cannabis does have medical benefits.

Some countries have regulated legal markets for the non-medical use of cannabis. There are Cannabis Social Club, sometimes called a Teapad, that control the cannabis market as non-profit organisations for the purpose of relaxing or for social communion that are only accessible to members. These can be found in Spain and also in the US. There are also cannabis coffee shops that are operating as coffee shops where cannabis is openly sold. These are usually found in the Netherlands.

Also in the US to regulate cannabis they have cannabis enterprise set up like businesses that are tightly controlled and sell cannabis. Uruguay’s has the government-controlled system for cannabis regulation. These are some examples of models for regulating non-medical cannabis being used around the world.

A survey in 2009 showed that 60 per cent of UK population (aged 15 to 65) had consumed cannabis at least once in the past year. A survey by ORB in 2016 found that 47 per cent favour selling cannabis in licensed shops and 39 per cent were against it. A report commissioned by the Lib Dems identified that legalising cannabis would generate over £1 billion in tax revenue and take the drug out of the hands of criminal gangs.

Following the survey by ORB Norman Lamb told the media:

“The introduction of a legalised, regulated market would deprive organised crime of billions of pounds every year. It would protect people’s health far more effectively because you would know what you are buying – and potency could be controlled. And it would stop the ludicrous criminalising of so many people – which blights their careers and their life chances.”

Recently the former Liberal Democrat Health Minister Norman Lamb has reiterated calls for cannabis to be legalised for both medicinal and recreational use following former Conservative leader William Hague voicing his support for reform. Mr Lamb said:

“The evidence showing the benefits of medicinal cannabis for those with chronic illnesses has reached a tipping point, but the Prime Minister must heed this warning from a former leader of her party and admit the case for legalising cannabis for recreational as well as medicinal use.

“The Liberal Democrats are the only party campaigning for a regulated cannabis market in the UK, with robust and responsible licensing, as opposed to a market run by criminals who have absolutely no interest in the welfare of drug users.

“It is time that Theresa May faced reality. The War on Drugs has been an unmitigated disaster and is now beyond any rational defence. We can continue to line the pockets of criminal gangs while putting drug users at continued risk, or we can follow the evidence and adopt an approach that puts the safety of drug users first.”

* Tahir Maher is a member of the LDV editorial team

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News and Op-eds.
Advert

2 Comments

  • John Marriott 20th Jun '18 - 9:25am

    We need to revisit the 1971 Misuse of Drugs Act, which the Tories introduced to aid Nixon’s ‘War on Drugs’, which most people, with the notable exception of people like Peter Hitchens and Melanie Phillips, concede has been largely lost, certainly here and in the USA.

    I’m not advocating legalisation but decriminalisation first. Let’s then see how it goes before thinking of taking it further. How about a controlled experiment? Before 1971 we had ‘registered addicts’. Let’s bring back that concept (if, indeed, it ever went away). Let’s treat drug addiction as a disease and treat its victims accordingly. And let’s start with cannabis. I agree with William. Now is that liberal enough?

  • nigel hunter 20th Jun '18 - 9:31am

    It is interesting to note that certain people in the Conservative party do have financial interest in legal Cannabis farms. With the Chancellor involved in raising money for the NHS etc and the country taking a hit after Brexit this could be a money spinner. Handled correctly it will also help to reduce cost to the NHS and free up the police to chase other crimes To conserve (Conservative philosophy!?) holds back development, save resources but it is not always a good idea when a country needs to modernize and fund facilities for its people.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarSimon Banks 20th Jun - 5:39pm
    I don't think Trump's America is one of our best allies at all. Other Americas might be. This is a man who's undermining action on...
  • User AvatarInnocent Bystander 20th Jun - 5:34pm
    Did Russian interference alter the way you voted? Then why do you believe it influenced anyone else? Would these "victims" be the stupid little people...
  • User AvatarNick T 20th Jun - 5:25pm
    Good piece, Joe. I, like no doubt many or all Lib Dems, consider free movement to be one of the main benefits of EU membership,...
  • User AvatarTonyH 20th Jun - 4:22pm
    Dominic Grieve has just backed down and voted with the govt, so I guess one answer to your question would be that the PM might...
  • User Avatarexpats 20th Jun - 4:10pm
    John Kelly...This morning on the Today programme Dominic Grieve spoke with barely veiled anger at the way he and others were let down by the...
  • User AvatarTom Harney 20th Jun - 3:50pm
    I am amazed that anyone still believes in what is described as austerity and that anything has been achieved by the use of a policy...