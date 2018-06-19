Freedom of movement and liberal overreach

Not every nuanced political point is a dog whistle for it’s crude cousin, and case in point is Nick Clegg’s recent column in the FT, arguing that the EU needs to consider wider caveats to the principle of freedom of movement that already exist, for its own sake and not just to improve the prospects of rapprochement with the UK.

The belief that freedom of movement is an untouchable principle cannot remain unchallenged. EU leaders increasingly recognise this, and an overture to the U.K. on both external and internal immigration could be a crucial move. My new @FT column https://t.co/GMdukgPSDg — Nick Clegg (@nick_clegg) June 17, 2018





Some reaction of my friends on social media consider this shameless scapegoating of immigrants. You might expect such a thing from some politicians, but surely not from one with such impeccable liberal and European credentials.

Free movement is not a economic problem, it makes us richer; it is not a problem impinging personal liberty, quite the opposite. It is a political problem: people don’t want it. In particular free movement agreements with poorer countries are seen as an act of charity we – the lower earners in our country – can ill afford. (It isn’t, neither the UK government nor any other EU government have ever been that charitable. It is rather a cheap price to pay for an expanded sphere of influence, larger markets, and not least winning the cold war, bringing much of Eastern Europe into the democratic world.)

Perhaps the question Nick is asking is this: is this a case of liberal overreach? Of pursuing a good policy too far and fast, and causing a backlash – not just Brexit, but further anti-immigration sentiment that might really undermine the founding principles of the EU and hurt the interests of the EU27.

Some will say that by asking this question you are on the wrong side of it. I don’t agree. Difficult questions often do have to be asked.

There’s a very long but worthwhile read on the subject of ‘liberal overreach’ at Bagehot’s Notebook entitled Some thoughts on the crisis of liberalism—and how to fix it (3 free articles per month). We won’t quite agree with his definition of liberalism, but it is close enough.

Bagehot places free movement within a more general overreach of globalisation:

The technocratic elite compounded the problem of over-reach with incompetence. The great liberal project of the past 40 years—globalisation—depended on a bargain between the elites and the masses: the elites promised that globalisation would produce higher living standards for broad swathes of the population. … The technocrats broke the contract. They not only failed to deliver macro-economic stability. They failed to deliver the boost in living standards in the West. They forgot about basic social justice: while blue-collar workers were crushed under history’s progressive chariot, bankers were saved from the consequences of a crisis that had been created by their greed and incompetence. … No wonder so many people feel that they have sold their democratic rights for a mess of pottage. No wonder the cry of “taking back control” resonates.

The solutions sound awfully Liberal Democrat: Tempering elitism with democracy; managerialism with self-organisation; globalism with localism and the hard with the soft.

Liberalism at its best should preserve a delicate balance between four opposing sets of principles: (1) elitism and democracy, (2) top-down management and self-organisation, (3) globalism and localism, and (4) what might be termed, for simplicity’s sake, the hard and the soft. The global elites—that is the people who run the world’s biggest companies, NGOs, and trans-national organisations such as the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and, of course, the European Union—have routinely emphasised the first of these two principles (elitism, top-down management, globalism and hard metrics). And in the process they have reduced one of the world’s richest philosophies into a desiccated hulk of its former self—a set of arid formulae that are united by the single fact that they advance the interests, psychological as well as material, of the world’s most powerful people.

And after warning us away from identity politics Bagehot finally exhorts us not to surrender to the populists. And I think that’s where the question becomes difficult, and for many of us painful. When can it ever be right to give up a little progress? Isn’t progress driven forward by a process of overreach? Wasn’t same sex marriage overreach, until it happened? And free movement in the EU has been around for so long that it is hardly very radical just to defend it.

The serious question for Bagehot, and Nick is this: Your analysis may be spot on, but the outcomes may be better if we keep pushing the pendulum regardless. How can you tell?

* Joe Otten was the candidate for Sheffield Heeley in June 2017, is a councillor in Sheffield and is Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.