Freedom of movement and liberal overreach

Not every nuanced political point is a dog whistle for it’s crude cousin, and case in point is Nick Clegg’s recent column in the FT, arguing that the EU needs to consider wider caveats to the principle of freedom of movement that already exist, for its own sake and not just to improve the prospects of rapprochement with the UK.
The belief that freedom of movement is an untouchable principle cannot remain unchallenged. EU leaders increasingly recognise this, and an overture to the U.K. on both external and internal immigration could be a crucial move. My new @FT column https://t.co/GMdukgPSDg
— Nick Clegg (@nick_clegg) June 17, 2018
Some reaction of my friends on social media consider this shameless scapegoating of immigrants. You might expect such a thing from some politicians, but surely not from one with such impeccable liberal and European credentials.
Free movement is not a economic problem, it makes us richer; it is not a problem impinging personal liberty, quite the opposite. It is a political problem: people don’t want it. In particular free movement agreements with poorer countries are seen as an act of charity we – the lower earners in our country – can ill afford. (It isn’t, neither the UK government nor any other EU government have ever been that charitable. It is rather a cheap price to pay for an expanded sphere of influence, larger markets, and not least winning the cold war, bringing much of Eastern Europe into the democratic world.)
Perhaps the question Nick is asking is this: is this a case of liberal overreach? Of pursuing a good policy too far and fast, and causing a backlash – not just Brexit, but further anti-immigration sentiment that might really undermine the founding principles of the EU and hurt the interests of the EU27.
Some will say that by asking this question you are on the wrong side of it. I don’t agree. Difficult questions often do have to be asked.
There’s a very long but worthwhile read on the subject of ‘liberal overreach’ at Bagehot’s Notebook entitled Some thoughts on the crisis of liberalism—and how to fix it (3 free articles per month). We won’t quite agree with his definition of liberalism, but it is close enough.
Bagehot places free movement within a more general overreach of globalisation:
The technocratic elite compounded the problem of over-reach with incompetence. The great liberal project of the past 40 years—globalisation—depended on a bargain between the elites and the masses: the elites promised that globalisation would produce higher living standards for broad swathes of the population. … The technocrats broke the contract. They not only failed to deliver macro-economic stability. They failed to deliver the boost in living standards in the West. They forgot about basic social justice: while blue-collar workers were crushed under history’s progressive chariot, bankers were saved from the consequences of a crisis that had been created by their greed and incompetence. … No wonder so many people feel that they have sold their democratic rights for a mess of pottage. No wonder the cry of “taking back control” resonates.
The solutions sound awfully Liberal Democrat: Tempering elitism with democracy; managerialism with self-organisation; globalism with localism and the hard with the soft.
Liberalism at its best should preserve a delicate balance between four opposing sets of principles: (1) elitism and democracy, (2) top-down management and self-organisation, (3) globalism and localism, and (4) what might be termed, for simplicity’s sake, the hard and the soft. The global elites—that is the people who run the world’s biggest companies, NGOs, and trans-national organisations such as the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and, of course, the European Union—have routinely emphasised the first of these two principles (elitism, top-down management, globalism and hard metrics). And in the process they have reduced one of the world’s richest philosophies into a desiccated hulk of its former self—a set of arid formulae that are united by the single fact that they advance the interests, psychological as well as material, of the world’s most powerful people.
And after warning us away from identity politics Bagehot finally exhorts us not to surrender to the populists. And I think that’s where the question becomes difficult, and for many of us painful. When can it ever be right to give up a little progress? Isn’t progress driven forward by a process of overreach? Wasn’t same sex marriage overreach, until it happened? And free movement in the EU has been around for so long that it is hardly very radical just to defend it.
The serious question for Bagehot, and Nick is this: Your analysis may be spot on, but the outcomes may be better if we keep pushing the pendulum regardless. How can you tell?
* Joe Otten was the candidate for Sheffield Heeley in June 2017, is a councillor in Sheffield and is Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.
We are liberals. We restrict people’s freedoms to prevent harm, not to appease unjustified fears (“political problems” as you put it).
You wouldn’t tell someone who’s Black/gay/Jewish/whatever “sorry, we know that you’re a good person and valuable to society, but please go away because the public mood is that there are too many [Blacks/gays/Jews/whatevers] here already”? Would you?
What Adam said.
Also, you don’t correct a misapprehension by pandering to it.
Adam Bernard – But I don’t think that is what is being said here. What is being said is that this looks like a case of free movement being an example of everything just being great as long as you are on the sweet end of the deal. The politics of that can’t just be disregarded. What I think is being said here is very sensible. Free movement is great, but take the people with you. Indeed it appears that a majority of REMAIN voters had at least SOME SORT OF reservation about free movement in its present form. There is much that should give pause for thought.
Try p27 onwards here for example – http://www.europarl.europa.eu/RegData/etudes/STUD/2016/579001/IPOL_STU%282016%29579001_EN.pdf
Joe may well be right on his own terms about ‘progress’ but if you are on the rough end then there is a question about progress for who. The stark reality is that if 2+ young, un/underemployed UK people from depressed areas had all upped to the A8/A2 for work/wages/housing/welfare then we’d just have had a 95% REMAIN vote. But it is just not happening and to say as much is not an ideological capitulation to the hard right.
Anyway, I’ll let everyone go for my throat now.
Joe Otten – ‘Free movement is not a economic problem, it makes us richer’
In that sentence who is, ‘us?’
*Free movement is not a economic problem, it makes us richer; it is not a problem impinging personal liberty, quite the opposite. It is a political problem: people don’t want it.*
Have you considered that freedom of movement is not a problem of any kind because it’s *not a problem at all*? Just because some people perceive it to be a problem doesn’t make it one. If people think something is wrong that you know to be right, you educate them. What you do not do is to say, “Well, maybe you’re right”. That doesn’t solve the problem, it enhances it.
Misapprehension is a good point. This survey showed people overestimating the number of EU immigrants THREEFOLD. People are angry at what they believe to be the case, not what is actually the case.
How many people do you think you need to refuse, how many people do you need to deport, before people realise that they’re angry at a bogeyman that largely does not exist? When you do this and public services don’t magically improve, do you think people will say “oh, we were wrong?” Or will they say “we need to deport more people, and faster”? And you and Nick will be there to say “it’s a political problem, maybe we should just do what they want”.
@Adam Bernard
“We are Liberals” you say. Well, by your definition, that must count me out! Who said anything about ethnicity? As I have said on several occasions, if someone from anywhere in the world has a job to come to here, a course of study to undertake, or a relative to join, I’ve got no problems with that. However, just arriving at the airport or train station with no job and nowhere to live causes me, and, I might add, it would seem quite a few people in this country some problems. So, Adam and Jennie, does that make me and them racists, illiberal or something even worse? I guess in this matter, like Dave and Gordon, “I agree with Nick”.
*However, just arriving at the airport or train station with no job and nowhere to live causes me, and, I might add, it would seem quite a few people in this country some problems.*
Sorry to hear that I cause you problems, because you just described what I did when I came to the UK. I found a job within two weeks, make a very decent living now. Don’t judge people you don’t know, and don’t assume that “The Immigrant” is a problem without evidence base.
Little Jackie, it is a reasonable shorthand to say something ‘makes us richer’ when, as in this case it makes the average person and the whole country richer even if there are some who lose out. Not least because the government will have more than enough extra tax revenues to compensate any losers, if that is a sound policy.
The retort “who do you mean by us” would be deserved if the policy was taking from some to give to others i.e., if it were an act of class war by one side or the other. It is unworthy and cynical in cases such as this.
John: Does it “cause you some problems” if someone from (say) Leeds moves to (say) London without a job? Or is it only when they cross the Channel, because reasons?
I’ll say it. Yes, I think it makes you illiberal. If their being here was actually causing harm, then — maybe — you’d have a case for restricting. But if the problems it causes you is just your offended sensibilities, then yes, saying that the answer is to restrict their freedom makes you illiberal.
Now, we all have limits to our liberalism, I’m sure, but we all should be prepared to admit when that’s the case, and I’m asking you to admit that this is one of the situations where the policy you’re advocating is not in fact the liberal one.
I could, should I so choose, leave my house tomorrow, get on a train, and arrive at Birmingham New Street station “with no job and nowhere to live”. Would my doing that cause you or “quite a few other people in the country” problems? Would I be pilloried for damaging our economy orr culture or the fabric of society? Somehow, I doubt it. And if I’m to be allowed that right, then as liberals we must be *extremely* wary of denying it to others without the strongest of justification.
Joe Otten – Wow. Touched a nerve.
‘even if there are some who lose out. Not least because the government will have more than enough extra tax revenues to compensate any losers, if that is a sound policy.’
So the argument here is what? The economic and social dislocations are all OK because there are more French bankers paying tax to foot the benefits bill? Please tell me you can see the problem in that. Please tell me that you understand why some people might very well not see that as a reciprocal arrangement.
Look, even if I were to accept your premise here you are working on the assumption that all of this constant. OK – ‘we’ (whoever that is) get a good deal on some level from young workers. What about the longer term. We have some idea of how that goes https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/magazine-25880373. Are you saying that free movement is great just so long as the economics stack up? In that case whatever you are looking for it is not free movement.
And all this is before we get to the effect this has elsewhere. 90% of Bulgarian doctors apparently up sticks on qualification. This open agenda is not doing a lot of people a lot of favours and to say as much is not unworthy and cynical.
Anyway – world cup.
Jackie: Are you saying that we should tell Bulgarians that for the good of their country they should stay locked within their borders? No, that would be cruel! We just want to make sure that nowhere else will accept them, which is the natural order of things.
And we can’t let people go and live where they like! I mean, they might have found a friend or a partner abroad they want to live with, but sorry, “social dislocation”, we must forbid it, why aren’t you happy to live in the country you were born in, as sensible normal people are?
Anyway, world cup.
Adam Barnard
‘Are you saying that we should tell Bulgarians that for the good of their country they should stay locked within their borders?
No. As you well know I’m saying that very large, very sudden influxes cause dislocations and, per the article, there is a very real set of economic and social questions surrounding that. What you make of that is another matter. What you can’t do is obliterate it and hope for the best.
‘No, that would be cruel!’
Well, Bulgaria has gone down hill in the last few years to be honest.
‘And we can’t let people go and live where they like! I mean, they might have found a friend or a partner abroad they want to live with,’
Yes. Like my wife.
Apart from the obvious fact that pandering to people who don’t want “foreigners” in the country is wrong, the other problem is that it doesn’t work.
People think that the level of immigration is three times what it actually is. The reason isn’t just that people are terrible with numbers – it’s also that they count a lot more people as “immigrants” than the official stats do.
What the majority of people count as an immigrant is anyone who isn’t white, anyone who doesn’t speak English fluently, or speaks English with a “foreign” accent. You can tell, because non-white people who were born in the UK are scared, rightly, of the xenophobia that the Brexit vote has brought out.
Even if we closed the borders entirely – and the vast majority even of xenophobes wouldn’t actually want that – there would still be too many “immigrants” already in the UK for lots of people’s taste.
Too many politicians of the liberal-left, including too many Lib Dems seem to think that there is a level, or type, or quality of immigration that would be acceptable. There really isn’t, while attitudes are as they are. And appeasing people, telling them that they are right to hate “immigrants”, is not a way to change those attitudes.
We need to argue not with economics, but with personal stories. We need to say “these people are your friends, your neighbours, your colleagues, your family, these are people, with the same drives, the same needs, the same loves, the same hates as you. These are people, they want to live here for the same reasons that you do.” This is what worked with same-sex marriage the the LG bit of LGBT+ rights – convincing straight people to regard gay and lesbian people as people like them and not some “other” that is a threat to them.
Pandering to their xenophobia is absolutely the opposite of what will convince people.
No EU state would agree to restrictions on its own citizens no more than Wales, through the Welsh parliament would agree to rules that prevented the Welsh from moving to England.
Could it be a stipulation applied to new EU states? There would have to be an advantage for the new member state. If restrictions on free movement of people is OK, then there is no logical reason why there should not be dérogations for movement of goods or perhaps for state subsidies for goods production. For example, would the UK accept that in exchange for restrictions on free movement for Serbians, Serbia were allowed to offer state subsides to Nissan or another manufacturer, which could then undercut prices of similar UK manufactured produce? If an exception is permitted for X, why not for Y? As soon as exceptions are allowed for one, naturally everyone will want their own.
Is there really much demand for restrictions on free movement of EU peoples around the EU? I do not think so; in any case the practical restrictions on prolonged residence seems to be regarded as sufficient. Basically, those who cannot support themselves cannot stay. Most of the pressure is all about immigration from outside the EU, in which speculative migrants are conflated with those fleeing from war and oppression. As Nick Clegg should know this has nothing to do with the Single Market
A moment of sanity, thanks Joe. When I see liberal media streams filling with people accusing Nick Clegg – of all people – of “pandering to racism” I’m afraid it seems clear to me that progressives have simply lost the plot.
I honestly missed the point when liberals stopped believing in the positives of managed migration that benefits all (Liberal and Lib Dem policy for generations), and instead replaced it with believing that any impediment to uncontrolled migration is racist (apparently Lib Dem policy since the day after the Brexit vote).
I wonder, by the way, if these ideological opponents of managing migrations are big supporters of, say, Israelis moving unrestricted into the West Bank (which Lib Dem have spent two generations saying is an outrage), and Han Chinese moving wholesale into Tibet (another “outrage”, usually), and so on. I guess Palestinians and Tibetans are just racists for opposing un-managed migration into their communities. As were all the native peoples of countless places that experienced and lamented colonial settlement against their will – just a bunch of racists.
One of the great ironies is how many people who rage against any kind of immigration control are the very same people who rage about the evils of colonialism and the consequences of widespread settlement of native lands; and also rail against “gentrification” from large scale population movement into communities. Cognitive Dissonance, if ever there was…
Might it help to consider the causes of migrations?
Some migrations are significantly a matter of individual choice, which seems to be generally beneficial and fits with “free market” theory.
Other migrations are not. Armed conflict is a serious cause of migration. Europe, North Africa and Arabia etc are experiencing mass migrations because of warfare. The conflicts and consequent chaos in Iraq and Libya etc. illustrate this.
Another is global warming. Another is religious strife, manipulated and “bottom up”.
Such appear to be the antithesis of the “free market.”
All of these and similar causes need to be recognised and, if at all possible addressed as part of people movement discussions and actions.
Is it consistent with “the free market” when richer nations deliberately set out to “harvest the brightest and best” of poor nations?
Martin – I would argue that there is a difference between free movement and an open-ended right of establishment. The former I have no issue with, the latter rather less so.
France appeared to threaten to ignore the posted workers directive – https://www.reuters.com/article/us-france-eu-workers-idUSKCN0ZJ0VD.
Spain has already once suspended free movement for Romanians http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_MEMO-11-554_en.htm
Several EU countries introduced border controls, Schengen notwithstanding during the refugee/migrant episode.
The EU is so much conflicted now over the problems of immigration, and so much in need of continued British contributions to its finances, that it does seem as Nick Clegg suggests (thanks, Joe, for this very useful link and discussion) that the principle of freedom of movement within the EU is being gradually modified to suit individual states’ interests, and could probably meet British requirements too. I have always thought that this should be possible.
Far greater problems, it seems to me, beset all EU states including ours: the continued application of neo-liberal economics, to the detriment of ordinary people and further enrichment of the rich and powerful, as the Bagehot quote suggests; and the ultimate need to deter massive economic migration from African and other poorer states by an EU ‘Marshall plan’ to radically further their own economic development.
@Lisa-Maria
I emigrated with my wife to Canada in 1970. I had a job to go to. She got one when we arrived. Had I not got a job offer in advance neither of us would have considered going. In fact it don’t think we would been allowed in as ‘Landed Immigrants’ without satisfying certain criteria. I had done the same as a student in West Germany in 1965. Before I started a Summer job I had to get a residence permit (Aufenthaltserlaubnis) from the West German Embassy. So, yes, I do have a problem with what you describe. Times have obviously changed. Pleased that you have made a success of your life here. Will you be staying?
@Joseph Toovey @Adam Bernard
No problem with someone from Leeds rocking up in London or Birmingham was looking for a job. Every problem with someone from (you name it) jumping off the back of a lorry (extreme case) and disappearing into the black economy. Yes, it does happen.
In my humble opinion, and it would seem that of quite a few people, freedom of movement is the real reason why we are now going through the traumas of Brexit. I know that Nick Clegg hasn’t been flavour of the month for some time; but if someone with his EU credentials is prepared to voice concerns which could, unless handled sensibly, endanger the whole ‘European project’ we should all be questioning some of our cherished beliefs. Mark Wright has, possibly unintentionally, hit the nail on the head. We need MANAGED migration not a free for all.
Mark Right
I sort of agree. But I think the basic problem with applying this to the EU is that free movement is about promoting EU citizenship as equal(ish) to national citizenship and is also connected to free movement of capital. It’s part and parcel of what the EU is. The wider issue is that there is a kind of dismissal of the realities of nation states in some liberal circles that doesn’t seem to grasp that countries are legal frameworks, that all elections are basically national and that they work by majoritarian consent. And that the world without borders thing is not actually popular enough anywhere in the world to gain traction. In some ways it’s a utopian dream based on a universalism that isn’t universally attractive to actual people,
How about the shortage of housing? The stretched NHS. Is that an important factor? There are very few NHS dentists as a health condition cause several of my teeth to crack. I’ve paid for orthotics and orthopaedic shoes, there is not enough funding. Quite expensive to say the least. I’m not against anyone, I have a Spanish grandchild, also French connection. I think that this is what is being asked. How do we build enough, and make the infrastructure strong enough to cope with a larger population.
There is too much conflation between movement into the EU with movement within the EU in this discussion. Do people really think that people from other European countries is a problem? If so, why do we hear so much about Muslim migrants? Islam is not so much of a thing around Europe.
Moreover, despite the land border with Ireland, there is also too much cluelessness about Schengen; I can only put it down to some sort of island mentality.
Migration pressure is going to continue to grow and countries around the world will seek to close borders. The USA is separating children from their parents and detaining them on the Mexican border. It has been reported tonight that the US will withdraw from participation in the United Nations human rights council.
There are 3m Syrian refugees in Turkey waiting to cross to Europe. There is a black market in organ sales in Istanbul in which desperate people are selling Kidneys to pay for passage with people traffickers.
The new Italian government is closing its ports to NGO’s bringing refugees from Libya and Angela Merkel is under intense pressure to close Germany’s borders. There was a Hungarian politician this week claiming that Hungary was a multi-cultural society until Word War 1, when Britain and France destroyed the Hapsburg empire. Since then they have become a mono-cultural society and want to keep it that way.
Freedom of movement in the EU has to be considered in the context of these external pressures. In an ideal world we could all roam the earth as we please, but as Glenn notes this is not facing the realities of the way nation states seek to protect the integrity of their territories. Managed migration means compromise that protects the interest of the most vulnerable. In the EU, this means transition periods for the absorption of new member states and freedom of movement to work or retire on a home country pension in other EU states. For EU citizens unable to find work or otherwise support themselves there has to be a right of return to their home country if EU cohesion is to be maintained.
JoeB:
That is the sort of nonsense I was referring to. Glib statements like “to close Germany’s borders” – how do you think that could be done? (you could start by visiting Schengen to have a look for yourself) By reinventing the iron curtain? The Soviets tried really hard to close borders; I have no idea how old you are, but take it on trust that it really did not work out that well.
Martin
I dunno why that is. It depends how you define problem. The basic problem re-EU immigrants as far as I can tell is that the vast majority of the electorate don’t want mass immigration from anywhere and repeatedly say so in survey after survey. IMO it’s mostly down to general argument about control, a contractualist bent, a streak of small islander conservatism, the feeling that it was imposed rather than asked for and things of that sort. You could equally ask why do you think it should be imposed on them and why is it not possible to argue the case from a position where it is not already happening? I live in a multicultural city, my near ancestors were not British and I like migrants considerably more than most of the people who oppose immigration, but that is neither here nor there. What I believe is that in a democracy you don’t get to impose and that to me is the basic reason the debate keeps coming up. You get permission before you do something, not after you’ve done it and if you don’t have enough support then you don’t get to do it. To me the job of politics is essentially to represent, rather than lead. It’s a community, local view as opposed to a big idea view.
Martin,
I am sure you are aware of the internal pressures Angela Merkel and other European leaders are under. It is to close borders to illegal immigration. If you ignore the context of the debate in Europe, you will never be able to understand why there are increasing calls for greater restrictions on freedom of movement for EU citizens in some of these countries.