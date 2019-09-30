Radix and the Liberal ecosystem

One of the huge successes of Blairism was creating an ecosystem of thinkers around new Labour who set the tone for political debate throughout the 90s and beyond. Left of centre think tanks had a symbiotic relationship with the party and the centre left media, who could be relied upon to be sympathetic. When Blair eventually took power the party recruited many policy advisers and senior staff from this ecosystem: Campbell and Mandelson, Patricia Hewitt from the IPPR and Geoff Mulgan from Demos, who became the Head of the Number 10 Policy Unit.

The political centre ground – including the Liberal Democrats – has, in contrast, lacked such an ecosystem. In 1995, the former Liberal MP, Richard Wainwright set up the Centre for Reform, but CentreForum (as it later became) was only a moderate success, always reliant of only a handful of benefactors, who would in turn run out of money or patience.

Stepping into this space, in 2016, came Radix, self-described Think Tank of the Radical Centre. Founded by a number of entrepreneurs – some Liberal Democrats but others not – Radix sought to keep alive the values of a centre ground that appeared to be dying.

Its founders were anxious to avoid the mistake of CentreForum of aligning themselves exclusively with the Liberal Democrats. Indeed, they judged the party to be deeply conservative (with a small c) and centrist only in the sense of being neither one thing nor the other.

Liberal to their core, they felt that, in an age of rising extremism, only a fierce, radical centre ground could claim a place in the debate. There was no future, they felt, in a wishy-washy, timidity based on past paradigms, with an excessive focus on important but relatively marginal issues, calling for calm reason in an age of anger, and only splitting the difference between emboldened extremes.

Instead, they sought to promote radical ideas seeking to address the root causes of our broken society: its politics, its economics and communities. People in the ever-growing Radix network have challenged traditional orthodoxies based on class and status, as well as both Keynesian and neoliberal economic thinking.

As such, the intent has been to create a movement of free thinkers; to break the public discourse out of the deadening shackles of conventional thinking; to create the energy that would allow social, political and economic innovation to emerge from right across the centre ground of British politics – wherever policy makers and politicians have been willing to think non-ideologically about system change.

Radix has attracted some interesting Trustees including Stephen Kinnock MP, whose Common Market 2.0 proposals originated at Radix, and former Conservative Health Secretary, Andrew Lansley. Prior to his departure to new pastures, Nick Clegg was also a Trustee.

The past four months have seen sweeping political developments. The Liberal Democrats are gathering momentum. The party once again has huge potential as a policy maker and influencer whether in its own right or in partnership with others.

Radix has no intention of aligning itself directly with the party. Nevertheless, its strong liberal and non-conformist roots, makes it a source of creative and original thinking at a time when the Liberal Democrats desperately need to build a much broader narrative around the values which have led it to oppose Brexit in the first place, and produce policies to address its underlying causes.

To stimulate new thinking, Radix produces daily blogs, pamphlets, events, policy papers and even the occasional novel to continuously challenge conventional political thinking. Whether it’s the independence of central banks, the conduct of competition policy or the structures of political parties, Radix seeks to provoke new thinking across the political spectrum.

The interaction of political parties with their ecosystems of those from outside who nevertheless share their core values has been crucial to the success of the most revolutionary political movement of the past thirty years in Blairism. Now it is the Lib Dems turn: can the disruptive thinkers of Radix provide a catalyst for success?

* Ben Rich is Senior Adviser to the Lib Dems Business & Entrepreneur Network and was Tim Farron MP’s interim Chief of Staff for five months when he became leader in 2015