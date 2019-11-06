Rees-Mogg, Grenfell and Catholic social teaching

The Brexit of the Johnsons and Rees-Moggs of this world will free Britain from “the manacles” of the EU. This will enable Brexit to be used to slash and burn all those pesky regulations designed to protect workers’ rights. Johnson has now left them to be discussed in the non-binding political declaration, no longer preserved by the legally binding withdrawal agreement. Rees-Mogg concurs.

Jacob Rees-Mogg is visible as a devout Catholic, sometimes ostentatiously so. But the social teaching of his church is set squarely against this Brexit vision, since it is often regulations inspired in part by Catholic social teaching that constitute those “manacles” of the EU.

Modern Catholic Social Teaching evolved as a Christian response to industrial poverty in the late nineteenth century. Its principles chime impeccably with liberalism. Workers have the right to solidarity with each other (collective bargaining, trade unions), whilst private property is to be respected and entrepreneurship encouraged because it creates wealth. A collaboration between capital and labour that is fair and comprehensive is essential. The State also needs to be involved. As Pope St. John Paul II put it in Centesimus Annus in 1991: “the marketplace needs to be appropriately controlled by the forces of society and by the State so as to guarantee that the basic needs of the whole of society are satisfied.”

He also taught that the State, “has…the duty to protect the rights of all its people, and particularly of its weaker members, the workers, women and children. It can never be right for the State to shirk its obligation of working actively for the betterment of the condition of [the workers].”

How do such principles square with the Catholicism of Rees-Mogg? When challenged by David Oldroyd-Bolt in the Catholic Herald on how his view of Catholicism accords with its social teaching, he responded “capitalism has lifted the poor out of poverty”. He cited statistics to show that poverty has declined from 52% of the world’s population to 10.7% over the century to 2013, most recently because of the adoption of free market capitalism in China and India. He then added, “it is the capitalists who love the poor”. Oldroyd-Bolt concluded that Rees-Mogg’s belief in the power of the market to lift the world out of poverty was absolute. Rees-Mogg also asserted that popes should not involve themselves in such political issues because it could undermine the Catholic doctrine of papal infallibility. Successive popes have clearly begged to differ.

It is hard not to suspect that indifference or wilful ignorance lies behind Rees- Mogg’s attitude. It somehow tallies with his outrageous assertion that the victims of Grenfell Tower lacked common sense because they followed the fire brigade’s instructions. This was perilously close to suggesting that the poor are responsible for their own misfortunes.

He has apologised profoundly. Yet the approach he now regrets taking in that interview is basically the same that he takes to unbridled capitalism. His attitude on that issue similarly shows a lack of connection with people with problems distant from those of his privileged little world. There is a need to safeguard the rights of working people (and of everyone else) in the way that Catholic Social Teaching, the Liberal Democrats and the EU all seek to do.

Remember Catholic Social Teaching. It might just possibly come in handy when debating with Tories on the doorstep and in hustings organised by churches.

* John McHugo is a member of the Lib Dem Foreign Affairs Advisory Group. He is the author of Syria: A Recent History, A Concise History of Sunnis and Shi'is and A Concise History of the Arabs. He is also a trustee of the Balfour Project and a board member of CAABU, the Council for Arab British Understanding.