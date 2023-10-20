Reflections on Mid Bedfordshire

I’m not going to lie. I’m disappointed this morning. Like many of you reading this, I wanted to wake up to Emma Holland-Lindsay becoming our 16th MP.

As a party we’ve put a huge amount of effort in to Mid Bedfordshire and we didn’t do it to become third. It’s a decent, double-our-vote third, not a squeezed till our pips squeak third, but even so, we’re allowed to feel a bit gutted.

Part of the reason I am so sad is that Emma is a huge talent and has been a magnificent candidate. I’ve heard of so many doorstep encounters where people knew who she was and really liked her.

She has spent pretty much the last year campaigning at full pelt. First of all to pull of her audacious gain in her Council ward with colleagues Chris Leaman and Shaun Roberts, and, since June, as by-election candidate. She should never, ever have to buy herself a drink at any Lib Dem event for the rest of her life.

Everyone who’s met her should add helping her get elected to Parliament one day to their to-do lists.

Emma, thank you for being one of the best by-election candidates we have ever had. We have been very lucky this Parliament to have found such wonderful people to represent us.

While I can see the sense in the party’s messaging, that our surge in the villages took votes off the Tories and helped Labour over the line, none of us were put on this earth to help Labour win, so the fact that it rankles a bit is to be expected.

Some people are asking whether we should just have let Labour have Mid Beds, but why should we step aside if we think we have a reasonable chance of unseating the Tories? I was worried that the Tories might sneak through the middle, but this result showed that they are in so much trouble that in their heartland that they can’t even win when the two main opposition parties are scrapping it out. With the loss of Tamworth, they have every reason to be crying into their porridge this morning. Their prospects for a General Election look proper bleak now. They face losing the red wall, the Midlands to Labour and much of south east blue wall, and some of the south west to us.

One interesting thing from last night’s count. We were very quick to say publicly that Labour had won. Labour themselves were a bit more reticent. I wonder if they were just keeping their powder dry, or was it because they hadn’t worked it out. They only won by 1200 in the end, but they should have been able to see it from their box counts if we did. However,I’ve come across several instances where they haven’t been able to predict the result. In 2008, the SNP were widely expected to win Glenrothes. It was blindingly obvious that Labour were going to win – they were pretty much 20% ahead, but we had to tell them.

In the middle of the night, the party’s Chief Executive Mike Dixon emailed members to highlight “three big lessons” from Mid Bedfordshire:

First, we nearly doubled our vote share in the single most competitive by-election of this Parliament, in which both Labour and the Conservatives ran their strongest possible campaigns. We have got used to beating all expectations in recent by-elections, so it is disappointing not to break even more records. But we should take heart from our performance in Mid Beds. We were the only party that gained votes compared to 2019: both Labour and the Conservatives went backwards. We won thousands of votes from former Conservatives who had never considered us before. And we got a swing of 20% from the Conservatives: far more than we need in the next General Election to win our target seats and get rid of this Conservative Government. I want to say thank you to all the volunteers and staff who gave so much time, energy and effort to make this happen. It made a huge difference. Second, the issues we identified and talked about – the NHS, cost of living and the local environment – resonated with people on the doorstep. They felt important and relevant to people’s lives. We need to keep talking about what matters to people: that means continuing to knock on thousands of doors each week, and listening as much as we can. Third, a candidate like Emma really matters. People on the doorstep smiled when you mentioned her name. While it is disappointing that we could not get her into Parliament in this campaign, I am sure she will have a bright future in our party. I want to say a particular thanks to Emma and her family: being a candidate in this kind of by-election is a huge undertaking. She did us proud.

We didn’t leave anything on the field in this campaign and so it is sad not to win, but our wider prospects for the General Election have been bolstered by the absolute drubbing the Tories took overnight. As Mark said earlier:

What it does show is that we’re staring at a 1997 scenario, where voters are shopping around for the candidate most likely to defeat the Conservatives. And that gives us opportunities to win a number of seats across the South and South-West of England.

We have built very strong foundations in these seats in the past four years and we will surely consolidate on that effort whenever Rishi Sunak finds the courage, or is forced by the fact that the Conservative mandate has run out, to face the public.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings