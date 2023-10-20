Yet another war in Gaza. What to do?

This is a very difficult post to write. Yet again Palestine & Israel are at war and thousands on both sides have already or possibly will die.

After the attack by Hamas on Simchat Torah (October 7th), understandably, Israel is hurting, grieving and many there are angrily demanding action against the murderous terrorists who kill so many, kidnapped nearly 200 and wounded thousands.

But as we all know, it is not always possible to make good decision when you are angry, hurting, grieving, a cooler head is needed.

Hamas is not Palestine. It has held Gaza in a destructive dictatorship for over 15 years, inviting retaliation from Israel time after time, to strengthen its grip & generate propaganda.

Israeli Governments over the last 15 years has been willing enough to play this game, to pretend that peace is impossible, to trigger another round of violence when they need to win elections, until on Simchat Torah, the monster they cultivated became too powerful and acted in a way the Israeli security apparatus failed to anticipate.

So where does the conflict go now?

After many days of Israel pounding Gaza with bombs & rockets (which have not stopped Hamas firing its rockets back), it looks inevitable that the ground offensive will start soon, maybe will have already before you read this. This will be catastrophic for the people of Gaza. However careful the IDF tries to be (and as a former IDF soldier, I am not sure all its soldiers will be that careful), civilians will be killed as Hamas fighters use them as human shields. In my opinion, this is what Hamas want, they want pictures of civilians being hit by Israeli weapons (even pictures of those hit by their own misfiring rockets will do) for the propaganda, to recruit more cannon fodder, to show that only they are fighting for Palestine.

The reality is that Hamas care even less for the people of Gaza than Israel does, all that Hamas want is power, power to force their extremist view on Gaza and (if they get the chance) all of Palestine.

And when the fighting is over, then what? How will Israel deal with the 2 million or more people in Gaza, many of whom are also the victims of the brutal Hamas regime? The relatives & friends of those killed will not care if the deaths were not intended and will want revenge on Israel.

Hamas won’t disappear even if Israel reconquers Gaza. Even if it did, another similar organisation will take its place with similar ideology with a ready pool of volunteers of young hot-headed men willing to kill & be killed to wreak revenge on Israel.

The cycle of violence will not stop unless one side realises that neither will win this way. As an Israeli, I hope it is Israel that does and steps back from playing the game according to Hamas’s rules.

Meanwhile, we must do what we can here in the UK con do to get both sides to step back from the brink.

Today I saw this tweet thread from Yachad UK highlighting the relatives of some who were killed on Simchat Torah who do not want more deaths, who do not want revenge taken on any Palestinians in their name. There are many other voices in Israel and Palestine urging for calmer actions instead of war. It these voices that give ne hope that there is another way, a way that will allow Israelis & Palestinians, Jews & Arabs, to have the peace & security they both deserve & desire.

To end on an optimistic note, 10 years after the Yom Kippur War, Israel signed a peace treaty with Egypt, 11 years after Israel invaded Southern Lebanon to expel the PLO from the area, Yitzhak Rabin & Yasser Arafat signed the Oslo Accords

Both Israelis & Palestinians deserve “to be a free people in our own country” (לִהְיוֹת עַם חָפְשִׁי בְּאַרְצֵנוּ / أن نكون شعباً حراً في وطننا ), in the words of the Israeli National Anthem. All we here in the UK can do is support those working for this on both sides to bring this about, to build understanding & co-operation. LDfPME are trying to do this by making sure their voice is heard and making sure that our party, our Government, our media hear these voices.

* Leon Duveen is Chair of Liberal Democrats for Peace in the Middle East, a new group of Lib Dems working to support those trying to a solution to the Palestine/Israel conflict and to providing information about these peacemakers.