ALDC By-Election Report, 19th October

By | Fri 20th October 2023 - 5:59 pm

On top of the major parliamentary by-elections this week there have also been some big council by-elections for the Lib Dems.

Results were good overall. We secured some brilliant increases in our vote share and one amazing gain from the Conservatives. The Conservatives lost all four council seats they were defending this week with some drastic falls in their share of vote. A truly disastrous week for them.

We start our round up on Shropshire Council where we took Alveley and Claverley ward from the Conservatives with a stunning 36.2% increase in our share of the vote!

Congratulations to Councillor Colin Taylor and the local Lib Dems in Shropshire on getting almost 60% of the vote. An outstanding performance!

Shropshire Council, Alveley and Claverley
Liberal Democrats (Colin Taylor): 662 (58.7%, +36.2%)
Conservative: 408 (36.3%, -33%)
Labour: 55 (4.9%, new)

Another brilliant increase in our share of vote came in Surrey County Council in Horsleys division. Lib Dem candidate Paul Kennedy increased our vote share by 25%. Sadly we just missed out on the seat by 72 votes. The seat was held by the Residents for Guildford and Villages group but their vote share, along with the Conservatives, tumbled.

Commiserations to Paul and Surrey Lib Dems but well done and thank you for such an amazing performance.

Surrey CC, Horsleys
Residents for Guildford & Villages: 1095 (39.3%, -8.5%)
Liberal Democrats (Paul Kennedy): 1023 (36.7%, +25.1%)
Conservative: 569 (20.4%, -17%)
Labour: 99 (3.5%, +0.3%)

We also achieved a fantastic swing in Warndon Parish ward on Worcestershire County Council. Here Lib Dem candidate Sarah Murray increased the Lib Dem vote by 16.2% while the Conservative vote fell by over 36%. Overall the Green Party gained the ward from the Conservatives.

Worcestershire CC, Warndon Parish
Green Party: 1139 (44.2%, +28.7%)
Conservative: 623 (24.3%, -36.6%)
Liberal Democrats (Sarah Murray): 579 (22.5%, +16.2%)
Labour: 237 (9.2%, -7.5%)

Our final result this week comes from Worcester City Council in Warndon Parish South ward.

Thank you to Paul Jagger for standing for the Lib Dems here. We increased our vote and overall it was another Conservative loss to the Green Party.

Worcester City Council, Warndon Parish South
Green Party: 733 [53.7%, +36.2%]
Conservative: 340 [24.9%, -28.4%]
Labour: 171 [12.5%, -11.1%]
Liberal Democrats (Paul Jagger): 92 [6.7%, +1.2%]
Reform: 29 [2.1%, new]

A full summary of all by-election results can be found on the ALDC by-elections page here.

* Charles Quinn is Campaigns Organiser for ALDC and a local councillor in Hull.

