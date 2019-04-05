Reforming Council Tax

Manchester Lib Dems have launched a local manifesto calling for a reverse of Labour’s 22% Council Tax increase for the least well off in Manchester.

The 2018 report of the APPG on Land Value Capture http://bit.ly/APPG-LVC-Report-1 concluded that: Council Tax …is overdue for replacement with a fairer system of property taxation.

The IPPR report on council tax reform https://www.ippr.org/research/publications/a-poor-tax-council-tax-in-london notes:

“…leaving council tax unreformed is becoming ever more unsustainable. Local authorities across the country are increasingly cash strapped as a consequence of government cuts to their core grant funding and limits on their ability to raise funds through council tax and other sources.”

The resolution foundation report https://www.resolutionfoundation.org/media/blog/its-time-to-properly-abolish-the-poll-tax/ suggests council tax reform would leave a large majority of people better off even while raising enough cash to …increase funding for health and social care and reverse government cuts to council tax reduction schemes.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation 2014 report After the Council Tax: impacts of property tax reform on people, places and house prices https://www.jrf.org.uk/report/after-council-tax-impacts-property-tax-reform-people-places-and-house-prices found that:

– A progressive property value tax would reduce the size of median gross bills by £279 a year compared to the council tax.

– The bills of almost two-thirds of households would fall by more than 10%, while less than one quarter would see increases of more than 10%.

– A progressive property tax would reduce the gross median bills for the poorest tenth of households by £202, and increase them for the top tenth by £184.

The housing economist Professor Muellbaeur argues “that a radical reform of property taxation makes economic sense and could be more acceptable politically than tinkering at the edges, by adding a few more bands to Council Tax.

ALTER’s https://libdemsalter.org.uk/en/ proposals under development include:

1. Introducing a land Value Tax along the lines of that of the Australian Capital Territory https://www.revenue.act.gov.au/land-tax for residential properties that are not used as principal places of residence including all residential properties owned by a trust or corporation

2. For owner-occupied residential property assessing an LVT (net of a Homeowners allowance based on Local Housing Allowances) and a housing services tax. The housing services tax will be based on the value of direct services delivered to occupiers e.g. rubbish collection and recycling services.

3. Assess a housing services tax for direct services only on tenants occupying residential property.

The tax base is the rental value of land in owner-occupied and let residential accommodation. The land rental value is assessed by the valuation office agency.

An owner-occupied homeowners allowance is provided for against a single main residence equivalent to the local housing allowance set by the Local Authority.

Owner-occupiers over 55 years of age or on benefits may apply to defer payment of the LVT until the property is sold or bequeathed. Inheritors may apply for settlement of deferred tax liabilities in installments over ten years as currently applies to Inheritance tax liabilities arising on property.

Liberal Democrats have put in place policy for reform of business rates. The time has now come to comprehensively tackle council tax reform.

* Joe is a Vice-Chair of Hounslow Liberal Democrats, Chair of ALTER and PPC for Brentford and Isleworth