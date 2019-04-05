Reforming Council Tax

Manchester Lib Dems have launched a local manifesto calling for a reverse of Labour’s 22% Council Tax increase for the least well off in Manchester.
The 2018 report of the APPG on Land Value Capture http://bit.ly/APPG-LVC-Report-1 concluded that: Council Tax …is overdue for replacement with a fairer system of property taxation.
The IPPR report on council tax reform https://www.ippr.org/research/publications/a-poor-tax-council-tax-in-london notes:
“…leaving council tax unreformed is becoming ever more unsustainable. Local authorities across the country are increasingly cash strapped as a consequence of government cuts to their core grant funding and limits on their ability to raise funds through council tax and other sources.”
The resolution foundation report https://www.resolutionfoundation.org/media/blog/its-time-to-properly-abolish-the-poll-tax/ suggests council tax reform would leave a large majority of people better off even while raising enough cash to …increase funding for health and social care and reverse government cuts to council tax reduction schemes.
The Joseph Rowntree Foundation 2014 report After the Council Tax: impacts of property tax reform on people, places and house prices https://www.jrf.org.uk/report/after-council-tax-impacts-property-tax-reform-people-places-and-house-prices found that:
– A progressive property value tax would reduce the size of median gross bills by £279 a year compared to the council tax.
– The bills of almost two-thirds of households would fall by more than 10%, while less than one quarter would see increases of more than 10%.
– A progressive property tax would reduce the gross median bills for the poorest tenth of households by £202, and increase them for the top tenth by £184.
The housing economist Professor Muellbaeur argues “that a radical reform of property taxation makes economic sense and could be more acceptable politically than tinkering at the edges, by adding a few more bands to Council Tax.
ALTER’s https://libdemsalter.org.uk/en/ proposals under development include:
1. Introducing a land Value Tax along the lines of that of the Australian Capital Territory https://www.revenue.act.gov.au/land-tax for residential properties that are not used as principal places of residence including all residential properties owned by a trust or corporation
2. For owner-occupied residential property assessing an LVT (net of a Homeowners allowance based on Local Housing Allowances) and a housing services tax. The housing services tax will be based on the value of direct services delivered to occupiers e.g. rubbish collection and recycling services.
3. Assess a housing services tax for direct services only on tenants occupying residential property.
The tax base is the rental value of land in owner-occupied and let residential accommodation. The land rental value is assessed by the valuation office agency.
An owner-occupied homeowners allowance is provided for against a single main residence equivalent to the local housing allowance set by the Local Authority.
Owner-occupiers over 55 years of age or on benefits may apply to defer payment of the LVT until the property is sold or bequeathed. Inheritors may apply for settlement of deferred tax liabilities in installments over ten years as currently applies to Inheritance tax liabilities arising on property.
Liberal Democrats have put in place policy for reform of business rates. The time has now come to comprehensively tackle council tax reform.
* Joe is a Vice-Chair of Hounslow Liberal Democrats, Chair of ALTER and PPC for Brentford and Isleworth
I am not sure if the LVT system is any different from the old rate system. The problem lies the cuts of rate support/council tax support grant from the UK government.
It would be better (and more popular) to replace the current council tax with a Local income tax system as suggested by Charles Kennedy, because such a tax will be based on income actually received. It just means we need to find more effective ways to ensure that tax due is collected.
As for such a tax being popular then the SNP has the LIT as a policy and they are elected to the Scottish government, while the Lib Dems have fallen to below 10%.
While I am not saying the LD ditching LIT policy for LVT as solely contributed to the decline it does show lack of real opportunity to make a difference and move to a fairer tax system.
I oppose the idea that those over 55 or on benefits who don’t have enough income to afford to pay LVT on residential property have to pay it either when they sell their home or die. The Joseph Rowntree Foundation states in the report linked to in the article, “One key test of fairness is someone’s ability to pay tax from their current income. Taking this as our starting point implies a shift away from property taxation and towards local income tax” and “However, it is practically, politically and ultimately ethically important that a property tax must also have regard to current income”.
I like the idea of making Council Tax a percentage of the value of residential property with the restoration of the national Council Tax Benefit scheme.
Ernest,
this is a good summary of what is happening in Scotland from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Scotland https://www.icas.com/technical-resources/should-we-expect-a-land-value-tax-in-scotland. On the issue of political support the article concludes:
” In Scotland, the concept of LVT is finding favour not only within SNP circles. It is also supported by the Scottish Green party and by some within the Scottish Liberal Democrat (it is Scottish Libdem Policy) and Scottish Labour parties. There is also a degree of support for LVT at a UK level.”
Subsequent to the ICAS article the report commissioned by the Scottish Land Commission has been published https://www.ft.com/content/a41b4a96-fa02-11e8-af46-2022a0b02a6c. The report concludes:
“There is a strong case for reform of land and property taxes in Scotland and the introduction of a land value tax might boost efforts to diversify ownership and raise productivity.”
Hamish Trench, chief executive of the Scottish Land Commission, said it would now begin wide engagement on land value taxation. “One of the lessons we can take from international experience is that this does need cross-party political support and buy-in.”
As the FT article writes: “Land policy is a hot political topic in Scotland, where many remote or unpopulated areas are held in large privately owned estates. Legislation brought by the Scottish National party government in 2016 made it easier for communities to acquire land and created the land commission to chart the way for further reform.”
With the SNP in coalition with Scottish Greens there may well be an opportunity at present to develop cross-party support in Scotland for some quite radical initiatives around Land reform.