Re-joining the Party, Post-Brexit

I’m sure many of you have done political quizzes online to justify your political allegiances. Every so often, I do one just to check where I stand. I know my beliefs haven’t really changed over the years, but parties do modify and fine-tune their positions. It doesn’t matter how many times I’ve done it, even during the Brexit years, each time the Lib Dems came top.

I’ll let you into a secret – over the years some would consider me a political flip-flopper (I’m using a slightly more polite expression than some may) in the parties I have been active in. I joined the Labour party when I was 16 in the early ’80s. As a member of a tribally Labour family in a coal mining area of South Yorkshire, what else could I do? I was an active member of the party for about 25 years. I joined a regional party six years ago because of my belief in subsidiarity (something I am still passionate about) and under this banner stood for election for the first time and became their first elected councillor. I then ultimately gave in to what the runes were telling me and were a member of the Liberal Democrats until nearly three years ago.

For me, Brexit was the issue which split me from the party. I wrote a piece on LibDem Voice three years ago asking whether there was room for pro-Brexit liberals in the party. I ultimately decided that at that point, despite their many other excellent policies and stances, Brexit had swamped everything else and the Lib Dems had effectively become a single-issue party – an issue I was on the opposite side of the argument to, and I left the party. Funnily enough, I continued to vote Liberal Democrat in every election there was a Lib-Dem candidate (apart from the 2019 Euro’s when I voted for the regional party) despite their Brexit position.

Brexit, I think, is over now. Yes, we still need to negotiate our future relationship with the EU, but now is the time for those issues that have withered under the dark canopy of Brexit for the last few years to come back into focus (once we are through the Corona Virus crisis). Matters which are massively important to the future of our country. Issues I stopped trusting the Labour party to deliver on many years ago. Issues I have never (and still don’t) trust the Conservatives to deliver on. Matters that smaller, regional parties positions on, particularly with our current electoral system, are ignored. I no longer want to be shouting from the side like a demented wallflower. In essence, I want to play an active role in improving the future of my community and my country and to do that I return to the beliefs I have held all my life. Today I have re-joined the Liberal Democrats because, post-Brexit, it is the only party that has the solutions our country needs and I want to play an active part in shaping its future.

* Wayne Chadburn is a member of the Liberal Demcorats in Penistone