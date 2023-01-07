Reminder: Conference motions deadlines on 11th January

One great thing about being a member of the Liberal Democrats is that you can submit motions to be considered for debate at our two Conferences.

Scottish Spring Conference takes place in Dundee from 10-11 March and Federal Spring Conference is in Dundee the weekend after. Both motions deadlines are this coming Wednesday, 11th January.

For Scottish Conference, all the info you need on how to submit motions is here. You need 10 members, or a party body, or local party to support you.

For Federal Conference, the motion submission form is here.

You don’t even have to be going to Conference to have your idea debated. You do need to have someone lined up to propose and summate your motion though.

If you want to get an idea of how to structure your motion, you can see previous examples here.