Research highlights devastating financial impact of pandemic on young lower income women

It was clear right from the start that Covid shone a super trouper on the inequalities in our society. As older, more affluent office workers worked from home and saw their bank balances increase, younger, lower income workers kept us fed and cared for.

New research commissioned by a number of women’s organisations, including Close the Gap, Engender and the Fawcett Society has laid bare the impact on women on low incomes. Younger women were more adversely affected than older women andhit than lower income men.

Even before the pandemic hit, the report says that almost half of young women on low incomes struggled to make ends meet each month.

But things got so much worse when Covid hit. Some key stats:

1 in 3 (30%) of furloughed young women from low-income households (£0 –

£19,999) had their salary topped up by their employer compared to almost half

(47%) of both furloughed young women from higher-income households

(£40,000+) and young men from low-income households and two-thirds (66%) of

men from higher-income households. Twice as many (43%) young women from low-income households said their

financial situation had become worse because of the pandemic compared to

21% of young women from higher-income households and 35% of young men from

low-income households and just 16% of men from higher-income households. Over a half (57%) of young women from low-income households said their

mental health had become worse during the coronavirus pandemic compared to

49% young women from higher-income households and 42% young men of all

income levels.

Both men and women on low incomes are equally worried about losing their jobs when the furlough scheme comes to an end.

Significantly more young women than young men said they were less likely to enrol at university or even ore so in further education because of the difficulty in finding jobs to cover living costs which pushes inequalities further into the future as their life chances and earnings potential are affected long term.

The study makes a number of recommendations that fit well with what we have been saying as a party.

Firstly, we have already called, repeatedly and loudly, for the £20 a week uplift in Universal Credit to be retained. Our DWP spokesperson Wendy Chamberlain has also been fighting to get the under 25s the full level of Universal Credit they are currently denied:

From The Courier

But looking forward it is vital that young parents under the age of 25 are given benefits at the same level as those over 25 as they used to be before Universal Credit. This is why I am working with One Parent Family Scotland to call for this change in Parliament.

Just as an aside, Wendy has also pointed out a bit of a sneaky trick today.

A Reject the Crunch website has appeared in Scotland inviting people to thank their MPs for opposing the £20 uplift in Universal Credit – but only SNP MPs are included, not the Labour and Lib Dem MPs who also oppose it. There is no SNP branding on it at all. From the Daily Record:

Wendy Chamberlain, the Lib Dem MP for North East Fife said the website looked like a deliberate attempt to mislead voters. Chamberlain, the Lib Dem Scottish spokeswoman in the Commons, said: “This website not only appears to credit these cross party efforts to the SNP alone but also to use these devastating cuts as opportunity to invite constituents to thank SNP MPs.” “This is at best disingenuous and in poor taste at best but at worst looks like a deliberate attempt to mislead constituents on what their MPs are doing and where they stand on this issue.”

But back to the main point. The Conservatives are doing what they do and reinforcing inequalities which make the poor suffer the most. Liberal Democrats are working with others to try and stop them. The important thing is to win the arguments in the country – and that may not be that difficult.

Separate polling from the Fawcett Society suggests that young Conservative voters are heavily in favour of a decent social security safety net. 58% oppose the coming £20 cut while at least 60% want to see more investment in housing, childcare, social care and education.

The problem with that is that young people overall make up a very small part of the Conservative vote share and it is still more likely to be older people driving their agenda.

We need to emphasise the need for greater social justice at every possible opportunity. It’s one of the core principles of our party, that no-one should be enslaved by poverty, ignorance or conformity. Sadly, as this research shows, that is far from a reality at the moment and young, low income women are bearing the brunt of the fallout from the pandemic.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings