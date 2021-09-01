We need to talk about drug addiction, decriminalisation, legalisation and regulation

It’s time to look again at our policy on drugs, a topic which we can ‘own,’ which will get us noticed In the media and, which will differentiate us from Labour and Conservatives.

I’m not talking about cannabis, recreational use has become almost mainstream, is more or less ignored by the police and is certainly far, far less harmful than either tobacco and /or alcohol, -that is established medical fact.

The medicinal uses of cannabis are now being acknowledged and established, even if there is a long way to go on further research and getting the medical supply chain organised.

No, I want us to talk about the hard stuff; class A, like heroin and cocaine. This is the topic where a change in mind-set is needed, an end to ‘the war on drugs’, and if that can be achieved the medical and societal gains will be huge.

Since the general election in 2019 we Liberal Democrats and to a lesser extent Labour have become more or less invisible; – not surprising in the face of a national and international health emergency of monumental proportions. But, as the total incompetence of the Johnson Tory government on almost every front becomes more obvious with every passing month, it’s high time for us to emerge from the shadows and start some proper debate on some fresh topics both in health and beyond, and which might get us some useful media coverage as a bonus.

We made great progress on mental health in the coalition years, particularly on the concept of parity of esteem, but have lost traction on this topic since as the associated stigma has reduced and it is now widely talked about, particularly by celebrities, who wear it almost as a badge of honour, although sadly mental health is still seriously under-resourced for the rest of us who need to rely on NHS services. It has now been widely acknowledged as a massive problem, particularly in young people, by all political parties, and is no longer something which differentiates us. That is a great success for us, but it means we need a new health story.

We have a compelling story to tell on caring about caring and carers, but this won’t cut it on its own, plus the white paper on social care when it finally arrives this autumn will contain much of what we believe in, and can agree with in principle, if not in detail. There will be endless wrangling over numbers and cost, but frankly almost anything has to be an improvement on the current dire state of affairs.

Drug addiction needs to be seen as a health issue not a criminal one and the recent 2 part independent review of drug misuse by Dame Carol Black clearly lays out an alternative way forward.

This review examined prevention, treatment and recovery and lays out clearly and unequivocally the case for a change in direction from viewing this as a criminal issue to one of public health by which addiction is treated as a chronic disease to be managed within the NHS, by daily medication and regular medical review, no different from say diabetes, arthritis or hypertension.

The Black review is in two parts; the first published in February 2020 focused on the background to the illicit drug market and how it must be completely disrupted if progress is to be made. Particular emphasis is given to the advent of ‘county lines’ and the criminalisation of mainly vulnerable teenagers and young people who act as couriers and dealers for the organised criminal gangs which are behind the scenes ( and largely escape justice). This change in ‘business model’ has allowed the criminal gangs behind this industry to grow their market massively in the last decade or so, and to spread the use of drugs out from the metropolitan cities to the leafy suburbs and beyond to rural towns and villages.

The illicit drug market has a current value estimated to be close to £9 billion and the cost to the health service, criminal justice system and wider society is estimated at a further £19 billion annually.

Somewhere in the region of 3 million people take drugs regularly, and about 300-350,00 of them are on the hard stuff (class A substances) Annual drug-related death rate is just below 6,000 (4,500+ in England and Wales 1,300+ in Scotland, +northern Ireland) A significant proportion of these deaths being from inadvertent overdose of adulterated drugs of variable strength and quality as expected in an illicit marketplace.

The cannabis market accounts for approximately 2.5million of the 3 million regular users but has a market value of only £2 billion and makes some contribution to the £19billion societal costs but probably not much.

The illicit drugs market is the main driving force behind the nation’s crime figures; half of all homicides and half of all acquisitive crimes are related to drugs, astonishing but true. One in 3 prisoners is in jail for drugs related offences, many serving relatively short sentences with no scope for rehabilitation and with high rates of recidivism.

The second part of the Black review has just been published (August 2021 ) updates and confirms the previous findings, now exacerbated by the health and societal inequalities thrown into sharp focus by Covid and makes 32 recommendations for the way forward. It’s a long read, but worth the effort.

The case for a change of approach to one of harm reduction by treating drug addiction as a public health issue rather than a criminal one is overwhelming, as outlined above. Additionally, it would provide an opportunity to permanently undermine international drug-related crime networks.

Coincidentally it also goes some way to filling the £30billion black hole in the NHS budget.

So what’s not to like? The only question it seems to me is, are we Liberal Democrats brave enough to go for it? I hope so.

* Catherine Royce is a medical doctor and was previously PPC for Uxbridge (2001) and Romsey (2017). She is on the Liberal Democrat Women executive and currently a member of the Federal Policy Committee.