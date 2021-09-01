Caron Lindsay

Scottish Lib Dems oppose vaccine passports

By | Wed 1st September 2021 - 6:04 pm

Today Nicola Sturgeon announced that Scots attending big outdoor and indoor events from later this month will need vaccine passports to get in – unless they are exempt because they can’t have the vaccine.

The BBC reports that you will have to show evidence of vaccination or exemption to access:

  • Nightclubs and adult entertainment venues.

  • Unseated indoor live events, with more than 500 people in the audience.

  • Unseated outdoor live events, with more than 4,000 people in the audience.

  • Any event, of any nature, which has more than 10,000 people in attendance.

So, does this mean if I want to go and protest this deeply illiberal and troubling decision that I’ll need to show proof of vaccination? Irony just ate itself.

Alex Cole-Hamilton is leading the resistance to this and he explains why – it is basically unworkable, unfair and isn’t going to help as you can still transmit and catch Covid if you have been vaccinated.

He added:

This Government has moved effectively to a position where people will now be compelled to show evidence of their medical records in order to access certain freedoms. This is an illiberal step and a dangerous precedent.

“Big systems for scheduling tests, contact tracing, travel and more haven’t been up to the task. They are creaking at the sides.

“Domestic Medical ID cards present real risks to the management of our personal information and could be easily expanded to include other aspects of life. The First Minister told me she wouldn’t even put a time limit on this.

“Liberal Democrats have always opposed medical ID cards and, unlike the Greens, we will continue to oppose them.”

And there is a petition you can sign too if you feel strongly about this.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

  • Brad Barrows 1st Sep '21 - 6:19pm

    I welcome requiring people to be vaccinated before they can attend nightclubs etc. Hopefully this will encourage more younger people to take up the offer of a vaccine and thereby benefit of all of us.

  • John Marriott 1st Sep '21 - 6:26pm

    In heaven’s name WHY???

