Is there a role and purpose for coalition governments in the UK?

A very good friend of mine has emailed me recently to say that that he has joined the SNP. He is a supporter of an independent Scotland. He posed a very interesting questions, which I felt, is worth exploring a bit more. The members of the SNP were asked to vote whether to support a collaborative agreement with the Green Party. As we know, the agreement would create an overall majority for independence in the Scottish Parliament, push the climate debate and emphasise the importance of close cooperation with our partners in Europe.
It was really interesting to read that the SNP and the Greens decided to call it a cooperation agreement. In my view, there are very few differences and this was a tactical rather than a political move. We all know that both parties have a lot in common (referendum, green policies, attitude towards immigration), however there are also some differences. In Scotland, this arrangement might secure the second independence referendum, as the opposition will be out numbered. However, some would argue that this is not necessarily the best formula for “political harmony” as the country will be still divided into 2 camps.
As a Polish national, I am used to coalitions. I was growing up in Poland in the 1990’s and early 2000’s and I don’t remember a government formed by one party. This has changed only recently. Personally, I like coalitions. They bring different parties together, different solutions, ideas and policies to address some of the local and national issues. They “force” politicians to listen, compromise and dialogue. Coalitions are often complex political arrangement, which require patience and resilience.
When the Lib Dems formed a coalition with the Conservative Party (which I supported), loads of people were convinced that the government wouldn’t last longer than 18 months. They did last 5, however the Liberal Democrats paid a huge price. With almost 60 MP’s between 2010-2015, the party ended up having less than 10 MP’s after the 2015 elections. So I do understand people who are sceptical about coalitions. I can also see coalitions usually favour bigger parties.
On the other hand, coalitions can give us an opportunity to look at different ways of doing things; the devolved administrations in Scotland and Wales have seen some moves in this direction – so in Wales we did have Plaid Cymru supporting a Labour minority administration on a loose partnership basis, on a subject by subject basis – and we also had the example of a Welsh Labour government appointing a Liberal Democrat AM (Kirsty Williams) as Minister for Education, with no formal ‘coalition’ as she was the single Lib Dem AM in Wales.
In the UK we tend to see coalition as compromise, a sign of weakness – but the reality is that there has to be working between members of different parties even in the UK Government. It is also important to listen to the inner voice, and seek to discern whether something is the right thing at the right time, or whether it may be the right thing but not the right time.
My overall thinking is that nowadays, when the polarization of political debate is becoming a norm, we might need to look at other models of governing our nations and communities. The current system is not working well, which in my view is especially visible in American politics, where there is no middle ground and many people, I feel, are left with a very few choices. For me the fundamental question remains the same? Is today, in the current state of political affairs, a good moment to do more together rather than separately? Is this a good moment, as Jo Cox once said, to look at things that unite us rather than divide us? Could a coalition government be a sign of strength and not weakness? A sign of an opportunity and hope? It is probably fair to say that there isn’t one answer to this question.
My personal wish is that we try, as much as and where possible, to seek opportunities for “building bridges of political dialogue and not walls of political divisions”, which are too often ingrained in our “political behaviours”.
* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and former councillor
Michal, you raise important questions that the Party has not been keen to face since the trauma of the Coalition. Our commitment to a representative voting system implies coalitions. It was important to show that a coalition government was possible, but partly as a consequence of an inequitable voting system the electoral damage was amplified.
Under FPTP it is inevitable that we would lose a large number of voters whatever the coalition. When our vote was reasonably healthy prior to 2010 it comprised of those who strongly identified as Liberals (or social democrat liberals), those who were more opposed to Conservatives, those who were mainly opposed to Labour and a number who were loosely protest voters. The formation of a coalition (with Conservatives or Labour) was bound to lose two of these groups. This loss of support was always likely to induce further loss of support because voting Lib Dem would appear more wasteful.
Added to this there were fundamental errors, the first and most significant was to agree to the Tory proposal for an electoral reform that the Tories did not themselves agree with. This was the flawed basis of the Party’s vote to form the Coalition. Other strategic (the infamous rose garden) and policy mistakes followed.
And yet, our politics implies coalition and for all its mistakes the Coalition was nonetheless one of the better governments of my lifetime. Unfortunately “building bridges of political dialogue and not walls of political divisions” is not the current climate. Johnson’s Tories revel in division. Too many in Labour and the SNP are viscerally hostile, or have been so, such that trust is lacking and it may be difficult not to reciprocate.
Wasn’t the Food Bank’s the result of one coalition idea?
That’s proved to be one very useful idea to this government. I felt the idea lacking, very little other than cans, boxes and cereal.
The Lib Dems are supposed to be in favour of voting reform. If this were ever to happen, it’s quite likely that no party would hardly ever achieve a working majority. So, in the case of a hung Parliament, surely parties need to work together, as part of a formal coalition as happened at Westminster between 2010 and 2015 or the the form of confidence and supply as more or less happened between Labour and the Liberal Party in the late 1970s, and now appears about to happen in a more refined form between the SNP and the Scottish Green Party north of the border.
So, if you support PR you had better get used to some kind of coalition government, no matter how unpalatable it might seem to the purists.
Natcen social research published the British Social Survey. The 2015 report focused on attitudes to coalitions. They were not positive with most participants expressing a preference for single party government https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-32055110
“Public enthusiasm for government by coalition is at its lowest in 30 years…But the NatCen British Social Attitudes Report found a majority of the 2,878 people it surveyed would not reverse cuts made by the current government.”
Michael points to the polarisation of American politics (which led to the storming of Washigton DC earlier this year) and suggests we might need to look at other models of governing our nations and communities. Coalitions don’t really solve this issue, even in Poland https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210811-poland-s-ruling-coalition-collapses-as-pm-fires-deputy-ahead-of-key-vote
What both the US and UK have are fairly robust institutions that serve to protect against the vicissitudes of different types og government. Preserving the independence and freedom of these institutions (including an independent judiciary and free press) is a vitally important aspect of democracy.
Why would coalition governments not preserve the robust institutions that democracy depends on ? While not wanting to return to the old argument about the “Coalition” , in my “ever so ‘umble” opinion our country is crying out for a coalition of sensible, unifying politicians from any party before it sinks even further into a one party right-wing dictatorship and without the present bunch of self serving incompetents that we have to tolerate at moment!