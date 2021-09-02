Is there a role and purpose for coalition governments in the UK?

A very good friend of mine has emailed me recently to say that that he has joined the SNP. He is a supporter of an independent Scotland. He posed a very interesting questions, which I felt, is worth exploring a bit more. The members of the SNP were asked to vote whether to support a collaborative agreement with the Green Party. As we know, the agreement would create an overall majority for independence in the Scottish Parliament, push the climate debate and emphasise the importance of close cooperation with our partners in Europe.

It was really interesting to read that the SNP and the Greens decided to call it a cooperation agreement. In my view, there are very few differences and this was a tactical rather than a political move. We all know that both parties have a lot in common (referendum, green policies, attitude towards immigration), however there are also some differences. In Scotland, this arrangement might secure the second independence referendum, as the opposition will be out numbered. However, some would argue that this is not necessarily the best formula for “political harmony” as the country will be still divided into 2 camps.

As a Polish national, I am used to coalitions. I was growing up in Poland in the 1990’s and early 2000’s and I don’t remember a government formed by one party. This has changed only recently. Personally, I like coalitions. They bring different parties together, different solutions, ideas and policies to address some of the local and national issues. They “force” politicians to listen, compromise and dialogue. Coalitions are often complex political arrangement, which require patience and resilience.

When the Lib Dems formed a coalition with the Conservative Party (which I supported), loads of people were convinced that the government wouldn’t last longer than 18 months. They did last 5, however the Liberal Democrats paid a huge price. With almost 60 MP’s between 2010-2015, the party ended up having less than 10 MP’s after the 2015 elections. So I do understand people who are sceptical about coalitions. I can also see coalitions usually favour bigger parties.

On the other hand, coalitions can give us an opportunity to look at different ways of doing things; the devolved administrations in Scotland and Wales have seen some moves in this direction – so in Wales we did have Plaid Cymru supporting a Labour minority administration on a loose partnership basis, on a subject by subject basis – and we also had the example of a Welsh Labour government appointing a Liberal Democrat AM (Kirsty Williams) as Minister for Education, with no formal ‘coalition’ as she was the single Lib Dem AM in Wales.

In the UK we tend to see coalition as compromise, a sign of weakness – but the reality is that there has to be working between members of different parties even in the UK Government. It is also important to listen to the inner voice, and seek to discern whether something is the right thing at the right time, or whether it may be the right thing but not the right time.

My overall thinking is that nowadays, when the polarization of political debate is becoming a norm, we might need to look at other models of governing our nations and communities. The current system is not working well, which in my view is especially visible in American politics, where there is no middle ground and many people, I feel, are left with a very few choices. For me the fundamental question remains the same? Is today, in the current state of political affairs, a good moment to do more together rather than separately? Is this a good moment, as Jo Cox once said, to look at things that unite us rather than divide us? Could a coalition government be a sign of strength and not weakness? A sign of an opportunity and hope? It is probably fair to say that there isn’t one answer to this question.

My personal wish is that we try, as much as and where possible, to seek opportunities for “building bridges of political dialogue and not walls of political divisions”, which are too often ingrained in our “political behaviours”.

* Michal Siewniak is a Lib Dem activist and former councillor