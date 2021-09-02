The Paralympics and attitudes to disability

The Paralympics have been a delight, and we still have another week to enjoy. We have seen athletes carrying out seemingly impossible feats – playing table tennis while holding the bat in the mouth, swimming without arms, cycling with one leg – and we have heard from commentators who share the disabilities of the competitors.

And what about the joys of Wheelchair rugby? Apparently it was called Murder Ball until the sport decided to become legitimate and started applying for grant support. Looking very much like dodgems on speed, it is probably the most physical and chaotic of all Paralympic sports, but it has mixed teams and is terrific fun. I would happily watch it between one Paralympics and the next.

Each day is topped by the silliness of The Last Leg on C4 wrapped around some serious campaigning for people with disabilities. That programme, which started during the 2012 Paralympics, has been a shining light for disability awareness, using humour and compassion to overcome any residual discomfiture. It has also provide a platform for disabled comics, including the fabulous Rosie Jones.

In fact, we can be proud of the fact that the Paralympic movement began in the UK with the Stoke Mandeville Games in 1948 alongside the London Olympics. So it is fitting that when the Olympics returned here in 2012 it was the first time that the management of the Olympics and Paralympics had been fully integrated, giving them equal esteem and equal publicity. As a result Sarah Storey, Ellie Simmons, David Weir and others became household names, and they were awarded honours on a par with their Olympic colleagues. Since 2012 Paralympians have mainstreamed in many Celebrity shows, from Strictly to Masterchef.

Of course, any campaigner for disability rights will tell us that there is still a long way to go in ensuring equality in the workplace or access to educational opportunities. But I think the country took a major step up in 2012 in terms of public attitudes, and that can only be a good thing.

As a party we have quite rightly become known for our campaigning on mental health issues. But we haven’t been quite so visible on disability issues. I haven’t seen any comments from our spokespeople on the games, although the party did wish the competitors luck at the beginning.

Good luck to all our amazing @ParalympicsGB 🇬🇧athletes. We are all cheering you on in #Tokyo2020. ⁰⁰ We know you’ll do us proud and we are with you the whole way! 🥇 #Paralympics #ImpossibleToIgnore pic.twitter.com/RaJxrrbJjg — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) August 24, 2021

Are we missing an opportunity here to highlight some of the challenges that are still faced by people with disabilities?

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.