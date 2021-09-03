By-election report 3 September 2021 – Win in Northampton

As always, a mixed bag of results for the by-elections this week. In three by-elections, we gained under 10% of the vote. But Newshound takes his hat off to Jacqueline Fuchshuber who gained a seat on Northampton Town Council by just seven votes. A win is a win, another Lib Dem win.

Calderdale MBC, Park – 2nd September 2021

Labour retains the seat. Thanks to Javed Bashir for flying the flag for the Lib Dems.

Labour – 1980 [82.9%, +26.1]

Conservative – 212 [8.9%, +3.9]

Green – 137 [5.7%, +2.8]

Lib Dem (Javed Bashir) – 60 [2.5%, +2.5]

Cheshire East UA, Wilmslow Dean Row – 2nd September 2021

The Residents of Wilmslow lost nearly 20% of the vote but regained the seat with ease. The Tories are champing at the Residents heels with a near 10% increase in vote. Thanks to Birgitta Hoffman for representing the Lib Dems.

Residents of Wilmslow: 447, 50.7% (-18.7)

Conservative: 354, 40.2% (+9.6)

Birgitta Hoffman (Lib Dem): 46, 5.2% (+5.2)

Green: 34, 3.9% (+3.9)

Calderdale MBC, Ryburn – 2nd September 2021

A Tory gain from an independent who did not stand. Peter Wilcock stood on our behalf.

Conservative – 1188 [53.6%, +25.4]

Labour – 798 [36.0%, +24.8]

Green – 163 [7.4%, +0.9]

Lib Dem (Peter Wilcock) – 66 [3.0%, -0.9]

Northampton TC, Talavera – 2nd September 2021

And the result of the week. Lib Dem Jacqueline Fuchshuber stole a Northampton Town Council seat from Labour with a seven vote majority.

Lib Dem (Jacqueline Fuchshuber) – 444

Labour – 437

Independent – 96

Results from ALDC.

