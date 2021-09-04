Largest Lib Dem business organisations to merge

The two largest and most active business groups in the Liberal Democrat community have joined forces to create an even larger, louder voice for sensible, liberal-minded business people.

From yesterday, the two are operating as one network under a new name: The LibDem Business Network, or LDBN.

Welcoming the merger, Paul Lucraft, Chair of Lib Dems in Business, said:

The Lib Dems in Business and the Liberal Democrats Business & Entrepreneurs Network have always been naturally aligned. This merger represents a significant strategic development, bringing greater joint influence and scope for both networks. It opens up exciting possibilities for the unified membership and for its mission to link the Liberal Democrats even more closely with the business community.

Simon Curtis, Chair of the Liberal Democrats Business & Entrepreneurs Network, stated:

The creation of LDBN helps us further promote the interests of fair-minded business at this crucial time. So many businesspeople are facing unprecedented challenges due, in large part, to current government policy. It helps us hone our message and expand, and support the only real party of business now, The Liberal Democrats.

Ed Davey, Leader of the Liberal Democrats, also welcomed the merger with warm words of support:

Liberal Democrats are determined to help build the economic foundation for a fair, responsible and sustainable recovery. We need a foundation on which our businesses and entrepreneurs can innovate, return to growth, create jobs and achieve their aspirations — and we must work with business to achieve this. LDBEN and LibDems in Businesses have already made remarkable contributions to our Party by bringing business advice and experience into our work, which we are so proud of. Yet there is still so much to be done. We look forward to working with LDBN as a united organisation and being part of its continued growth and success.

The first events in the ‘new’ LDBN calendar will see the launch of the first English regional network presences – in Sutton Coldfield and Manchester f Ed Davey and a panel of local experts will be speaking on each occasion.

To find out more about the Lib Dems Business Network and to get involved please visit ldbn.org.uk.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings