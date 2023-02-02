Rishi Sunak’s first 100 days have left typical family £1,200 poorer

A typical family has been left almost £1,200 poorer in the 100 days since Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister, new analysis by the Liberal Democrats has revealed.
The party warned that families across the country are suffering from the “cost of Conservative chaos”, as housing costs, taxes and rising energy and food bills all eat into their incomes.
The research shows that a typical squeezed middle household with a mortgage will have seen extra costs of £1,170 in the 100 days since Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister on 25th October. This is made up of £822 in extra mortgage interest payments, £132 in extra taxes due to the freezing of income tax thresholds and £216 in additional food bills.
This is due to get even worse in April, when under government plans the average family will see energy bills go up by £500 a year.
It comes as the Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates for the tenth time in a row later today, hitting mortgage borrowers with even higher repayment costs.
The Liberal Democrats are calling on the government to cancel April’s energy price hike, and bring in a Mortgage Rescue Fund and renters’ support package to help families at risk of losing their homes.
Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said:
Rishi Sunak’s first 100 days in office have been a crushing disappointment, with a worsening cost of living emergency and NHS crisis.
The cost of Conservative chaos is hitting families who are seeing their incomes squeezed while local health services are stretched to breaking point.
The Conservative Party is still mired in sleaze and chaos, with no proper plan to fix the challenges facing the country. They either just don’t care or don’t get it.
It is unthinkable that Sunak wants to make this crisis even worse by hiking people’s energy bills further in April. The Liberal Democrats are offering a fair deal where families facing soaring mortgages and rents are offered emergency support, and where the energy price rise is cancelled. We will stand up for communities around the country being totally taken for granted by this Conservative government.
Most of the increase is down to the “Trussonomics” growth plan. These people have no evidence for the idea that tax cuts cause growth, probably because it doesn’t. There are things that might help- building a lot of social housing, for example. But apart form the idea of the “laffer curve ” the new Conservative Growth Group, which includes luminaries such as John Redwood exhibits strong Dunning Kruger charecteristics. General election now.
To rub salt into the wounds this government is prepared to allocate thousands of pounds of taxpayers money to defend Boris Johnson over the“ partygate” affair. It would be laughable if wasn’t so serious?
” These people have no evidence for the idea that tax cuts cause growth……”
It depends on what sort of tax cuts. If VAT and the lower rates of income tax were cut then everyone would have more spending power. The economy would become more buoyant number of financial transactions would increase which would mean that government income would not fall due to the lower rates of taxation.
There is plenty of evidence that this happens. Such as when VAT was reduced to 15% after the 2008 GFC. The downside will be increased inflationary pressures due to a more active economy.
It’s a mistake to think in terms of what is fully costed and what isn’t when it comes to tax cuts and spending rises. Money is created by government as it spends and is destroyed when it taxes. So more spending means more taxation revenue. This however is immaterial. Inflation and the level of economic activity is what does matter.
I suspect you mean that there is no evidence that tax cuts aimed at the rich don’t cause growth. This is more a matter of political ideology than economics and I would agree with you.
I meant to say: “… there is no evidence that tax cuts aimed at the rich do cause growth.”
“I meant to say: “… there is no evidence that tax cuts aimed at the rich do cause growth.””
So maybe there is scope for taxing them more? Or at least cut out their opportunities for tax avoidance?
Well said, Mark!