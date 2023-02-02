Rishi Sunak’s first 100 days have left typical family £1,200 poorer

A typical family has been left almost £1,200 poorer in the 100 days since Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister, new analysis by the Liberal Democrats has revealed.

The party warned that families across the country are suffering from the “cost of Conservative chaos”, as housing costs, taxes and rising energy and food bills all eat into their incomes.

The research shows that a typical squeezed middle household with a mortgage will have seen extra costs of £1,170 in the 100 days since Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister on 25th October. This is made up of £822 in extra mortgage interest payments, £132 in extra taxes due to the freezing of income tax thresholds and £216 in additional food bills.

This is due to get even worse in April, when under government plans the average family will see energy bills go up by £500 a year.

It comes as the Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates for the tenth time in a row later today, hitting mortgage borrowers with even higher repayment costs.

The Liberal Democrats are calling on the government to cancel April’s energy price hike, and bring in a Mortgage Rescue Fund and renters’ support package to help families at risk of losing their homes.

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said: