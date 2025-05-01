Risk, Strategy and Reform UK

Our Party is working on strategy for the next Parliament and, I hope, beyond.

A key part of business strategy is assessment of risk. A major element in risk is competition – what will competitors do and what risks does that create for us? Strategy must understand context, including the competitive environment. Our market-place is politics, including the structure and future of the party political structure in Britain. There are differences in Scotland, but the broad analysis holds true.

The biggest changes in the political environment are:

The demise of the two-party system. Both traditional leading parties have lost their sense of identity, which is based on a twentieth-century division between capital and labour. A sentence which had most resonance in my Council Chamber is quoting a Labour member that “this isn’t the party I joined and even less that my parents joined”; some Conservatives accept that it also applies to them. Voters have more important things on their minds than outdated stereotypes.

First Past the Post, where 30% of the vote can now mean victory.

The challenges: the lost credibility of underlying economic analysis of the last 45 years; unwillingness to set out the Liberal case and the facts on immigration; the breakdown of consensus about the state and welfare; climate change; the global threat of nationalist populism.

These factors are playing out throughout the democratic world.

What are the risks of a strategy based on the assumption of Reform and Conservatives continuing to fight each other with more or less equal shares of the vote, so allowing Liberal Democrats to come through the middle?

The next General Election is a long time ahead. Who knows where those two parties will be then? Where is the analysis behind the LibDem assumption? Do we really intend to leave most of the traditional Labour vote for Reform to harvest? Evidence suggests they are more likely to come to us if we fight hard with a strong distinctive message. The two factors that hold us back are national policy and campaigning messages aimed overwhelmingly at disillusioned Tories; and the weakness of local LibDem parties across most of the “red wall”. In terms of the big choices facing the electorate, the battleground is between Reform and Liberal visions for the future. One is angry, isolationist, authoritarian, incoherent, unpleasant, and more interested in scapegoats than answers. The alternative is Liberal, open, generous, pluralist, and committed to helping people to engage and take power. Do we present ourselves as leading the Liberal option or will we duck the challenge? How does our strategy address Labour and Green voters who need convincing reasons to turn to the LibDems as the best alternative to the Reform vision?

We need a strategy which is long-term, broad enough to respond to changes in the political environment, and clearly based on a fundamentally Liberal vision.

* Gordon Lishman is over 70 and has campaigned for older people and on issues concerned with ageing societies for about 50 years. Nowadays, he does it with more feeling!