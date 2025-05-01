Ed Davey: Lib Dems on course for best ever winning streak with big gains in former Conservative heartlands

Ed Davey sounded a confident note with his close of poll statement:

We are expecting to see big gains against the Conservatives in their former Middle England heartlands.

Last year the Liberal Democrats won a record number of MPs and became the largest third party in 100 years. Now we are on course for our seventh year of local election gains, making this our best ever winning streak.

Voters have delivered their verdict on a Conservative Party that broke the country and a Labour government that is too timid to fix it.

Every Liberal Democrat councillor elected will be a strong local champion fighting tirelessly to deliver the change that people are crying out for.