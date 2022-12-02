Robert Woodthorpe Browne MBE (1943-2022)

The unexpected death of Robert this week, in the run-up to an ALDE Party Council meeting, the scene of so many of his contributions to the Party’s international work, has cast a shade over the work of our delegation this weekend.

Robert Woodthorpe Browne, the former veteran Chair of the Party’s International Relations Committee, latterly Federal International Relations Committee, died on Tuesday morning, following a stroke the previous week. An internationalist to his fingertips, his reputation as one of the leading players in global liberal politics was a tribute to hard work, an almost uncanny ability to make deals and a sense of pragmatism that stood him, and the Liberal Democrats, in good stead over many years.

I was lucky enough to work with him, as a member of many delegations to ALDE Party and Liberal International events, as he worked a room, brought together coalitions of parties and quietly influenced key debates. As delegation leader, he managed the seemingly impossible task of persuading large groups of Liberal Democrats to vote broadly along the same lines, a task likened to herding cats by some. It was done with humour and, occasionally, an iron fist elegantly clad in a velvet glove, but always with sufficient charm to convince you that you probably should do it anyway.

In later years, he became a Vice President of the Liberal International, something he was rightly proud of, and travelled the world in support of liberals everywhere they could be found, almost entirely at his own expense. Once his period in office came to an end, he was honoured with the role of Patron, something only given to the greats of international liberalism.

At home, he was a great encourager of emerging political talent, and it is remarkable how many of our former MEPs have noted how supportive he was of them as they sought nominations. He was also relentless in seeking to protect the Party’s subscriptions to ALDE and Liberal International in the face of attempts by a series of Party Chief Executives to cut costs.

Tributes have come from across the liberal world, with Hakima El Haité, current President of Liberal International, speaking for so many of us:

Very sad news, we have lost a friend, a great defender of freedom and human rights @robertbrowne1 has always been at the service of @liberalinternat, standing for our shared values and supporting all the liberals my deepest condolences https://t.co/lfWNDLWcNX — Hakima El Haité (@HakimaElHaite) November 29, 2022

It is worth a look at the quote tweets of the Liberal International tribute too, which is a roll call of prominent global liberals.

Outside of the Liberal Democrats, Robert was a active member of the Worshipful Company of World Traders, serving as its Master in 2016-17. His commitment to liberalism in the global South was a reminder of his professional career, working in reinsurance, both as broker and underwriter. He founded the African Insurance Conference when working in Mauritius and, after twenty years concentrating on Africa and the Middle East, he moved on to Central and Eastern Europe following the end of the Iron Curtain era.

My abiding memory of Robert will be of walking into a bar or hotel lobby at an Liberal International or ALDE event, and seeing Robert in a corner, a glass of wine in hand, almost certainly with his old friend and fellow insider, Manfred Eisenbach from the German Free Democrats. It was a reassurance that, in a ever changing world, there were still some certainties.

Robert leaves his wife, Barbara, and a son, Robert. Our condolences go out to them both.

* Mark Valladares is a member of the Party’s Federal International Relations Committee and currently in Bratislava, where tomorrow’s ALDE Party Council meeting will open with a tribute to Robert.