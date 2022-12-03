Observations of an expat: Phew! – or Not

Phew! Europe now has enough gas to see it through the winter and energy prices are starting to drop. Employment is more or less stable. Interest rates and inflation appear to be plateauing. The Ukraine War is settling in for the winter. NATO and the EU are united against Putin who shows signs of starting to unravel and Christmas is a coming.

Now, inhale and draw that sigh of relief back in. All the above is a temporary reprieve. Another metaphor could be the eye of the storm or false dawn.

The Ukraine War still rumbles on and millions of Ukrainians are without power and water this winter. The threat of dangerous escalation is a constant concern.

The EU and Britain appear to have more or less weaned themselves off Russian gas, but only for the coming winter and at a cost which – combined with Covid and inflation – are likely to hamstring European economies for years to come.

The total cost of the pandemic bill is only just starting to be totted up – and it is staggering. The direct cost to the UK government is reckoned to be in the region of $450 billion, according to the National Audit Office. But that is nothing compared to what the RND (Germany’s spending watchdog) reports was spent by state and Federal German governments – $1.8 trillion. On top of that there is the $800 billion EU Covid Recovery Programme.

On energy, an estimated $600 billion, has spent by EU governments on subsidising energy prices, according to the Brussels-based think tank Bruegel.

Then we come to the war in Ukraine. Back in July President Volodomyr Zelensky estimated that it would cost $750 billion to rebuild his country. Then there are the current ongoing costs for humanitarian, economic and military aid which has so far easily exceeded $10 billion for the EU and UK. And, to paraphrase the American Revolutionary War hero John Paul Jones, the Russians and Ukrainians appear to have just begun to fight.

A big chunk of all this money has been borrowed which means that it has to be paid back. And with the rise in interest rates the cost of that borrowing has risen significantly. Already several countries – including the UK, Spain, Italy, Greece, France and Slovakia – already have borrowings at around the 100 percent of GDP level or above. The EU has waived its requirement that borrowings be kept below 60 percent of GDP.

All of the above means that the UK government and EU governments will have to spend less and tax more for the foreseeable future to pay off mounting debts. So there will be less money for investment in climate change projects, education, public services, physical infrastructure, overseas aid…. All of which is required for economic growth which is the preferred source of governments increased revenue.

Many international financial commitments – such as defense spending and aid – are tied to a percentage of GDP. In a recession GDP decreases and so the commitments are reduced in real terms. This means less money for developing countries which will only increase migration to Europe from the Middle East and Africa as well as creating greater instability in the developing world.

At the moment NATO – Europe and America – are totally committed to the defense of Ukraine. In fact, they are more united then many pundits forecast. But that may change with a Republican-controlled House of Representatives holding the congressional purse strings.

Europeans have other concerns about their relationship with America which can be summed up in two words – China and protectionism. Washington regards Beijing as big threat as Russia, if not bigger, and wants a European commitment to oppose Chinese expansion equivalent to America’s commitment to oppose Russia. The problem is that neither the UK nor the EU have historically shared America’s antipathy towards Communist China; they are much more closely tied to the Chinese economy; and China is a faraway country.

The Ukraine War and fear of over-dependence on Chinese manufacturing has spurred a bout of global protectionism (aka economic security). This is especially the case in the US. It started with Trump and has been continued by President Biden with his $430 billion bill for massive subsidies to promote the semi-conductor business and bring offshore companies home. Brussels is seriously worried that the bill will drain European companies, capital and brains, and that this will put a strain on Trans-Atlantic relations and, by association, the NATO alliance.

* Tom Arms is foreign editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and the author of “The Encyclopedia of the Cold War” and the recently published “America Made in Britain” that has sold out in the US after six weeks but is still available in the UK.