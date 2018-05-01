Caron Lindsay

Roger Roberts attacked on front page of Daily Mail

By | Tue 1st May 2018 - 10:25 pm

Most Lib Dems would feel a bit worried if the Daily Mail expressed any admiration for them, let’s be honest.

Today, many of us felt huge pride in our amazing 82 year old Welsh peer – and frequent LDV contributor – Roger Roberts when he was attacked on the front page of the Fail. His son Gareth lauded him on Twitter:

Roger is one of the kindest, most compassionate advocates for the most vulnerable people in our society. He speaks up for the rights of refugees, for the right of young people to be given a say in their own future, for a fair system of social security, for treating people with dignity and respect and humanity.

He is exactly the sort of person the Daily Mail is going to want to rubbish. They took exception to his comments in yesterday’s Commons debate on giving Parliament a meaningful vote on the Brexit deal. He said:

Are we learning the lessons of history? Sometimes it is very valuable to see what has happened in other countries when similar steps have been taken. We remember the reluctance of Mrs May to allow Parliament to be involved. She wanted the Government to be in charge. My mind went back to Berlin in March 1933 when the enabling Bill was passed in the Reichstag, which transferred the democratic right from the Parliament into the hands of one man—that was the Chancellor, and his name was Adolf Hitler. Perhaps I am seeing threats that do not exist, but they are possible. Who would have thought before the 1930s that Germany, such a cultured country, would involve itself in such a terrible war?​

Let us take the warning. What we are doing here must involve Parliament. I would like to see it involving the people as well, but it must certainly be in other hands. We cannot let an enabling Act of the United Kingdom possibly lead to the catastrophe that took place in Berlin in 1933.

It’s certainly strong words, but these are very difficult times for our country. It is becoming a place of bitterness and division that I can hardly recognise. Vince talked about us being in a non violent civil war in his Conference speech and we should take heed of that. He’s right. The choices the country makes in the next few months could condemn us to a bleak few decades of struggle, or, put us on a path to creating a more equal, liberal society. We liberals, in and out of the Liberal Democrats, need to make sure we do all we can to make the country freer, fairer and friendlier.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • Tim Hill 1st May '18 - 10:38pm

    Being attacked by the Daily Fail ? A badge of honour that Roger should be very proud of.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMichael BG 2nd May - 1:54am
    I think even if there was another referendum we wouldn’t win it, because we haven’t come up with a solution to the issues that mean...
  • User AvatarEthicsgradient 2nd May - 1:31am
    @Paul Walter. Yes a bilateral new UK-EU customs union would be very acceptable provided it allows freedom to create other trade agreements with 3rd parties...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 2nd May - 1:24am
    @ David Raw “would Lord Sugar, the Duke of Westminster and Theresa May et al qualify for the same minimum income as the typical recipient...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 2nd May - 12:55am
    @ nvelope2003 If you accept that a referendum decision is not for eternity then the question becomes what circumstances make it legitimate for there to...
  • User AvatarJames 2nd May - 12:04am
    As this very site demonstrates, if what we have to say to the average person consists almost entirely of decimal places and other equally exciting...
  • User AvatarJames 1st May - 11:47pm
    What on earth does the second 'A' stand for?