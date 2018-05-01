Roger Roberts attacked on front page of Daily Mail

Most Lib Dems would feel a bit worried if the Daily Mail expressed any admiration for them, let’s be honest.

Today, many of us felt huge pride in our amazing 82 year old Welsh peer – and frequent LDV contributor – Roger Roberts when he was attacked on the front page of the Fail. His son Gareth lauded him on Twitter:

My father attacked on today's front page of @DailyMailUK – he's a man who has stood up all his life for fairness, equality and working together with all people from all countries and creeds to eradicate poverty. He's 82 and I am more proud of him today than ever. @LibDemLords pic.twitter.com/xSrDxkwl5k — Gareth Roberts (@GarethRoberts3) May 1, 2018

Roger is one of the kindest, most compassionate advocates for the most vulnerable people in our society. He speaks up for the rights of refugees, for the right of young people to be given a say in their own future, for a fair system of social security, for treating people with dignity and respect and humanity.

He is exactly the sort of person the Daily Mail is going to want to rubbish. They took exception to his comments in yesterday’s Commons debate on giving Parliament a meaningful vote on the Brexit deal. He said:

Are we learning the lessons of history? Sometimes it is very valuable to see what has happened in other countries when similar steps have been taken. We remember the reluctance of Mrs May to allow Parliament to be involved. She wanted the Government to be in charge. My mind went back to Berlin in March 1933 when the enabling Bill was passed in the Reichstag, which transferred the democratic right from the Parliament into the hands of one man—that was the Chancellor, and his name was Adolf Hitler. Perhaps I am seeing threats that do not exist, but they are possible. Who would have thought before the 1930s that Germany, such a cultured country, would involve itself in such a terrible war?​ Let us take the warning. What we are doing here must involve Parliament. I would like to see it involving the people as well, but it must certainly be in other hands. We cannot let an enabling Act of the United Kingdom possibly lead to the catastrophe that took place in Berlin in 1933.

It’s certainly strong words, but these are very difficult times for our country. It is becoming a place of bitterness and division that I can hardly recognise. Vince talked about us being in a non violent civil war in his Conference speech and we should take heed of that. He’s right. The choices the country makes in the next few months could condemn us to a bleak few decades of struggle, or, put us on a path to creating a more equal, liberal society. We liberals, in and out of the Liberal Democrats, need to make sure we do all we can to make the country freer, fairer and friendlier.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings