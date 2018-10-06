Caron Lindsay

Ros Scott President and Dave Hodgson Chair on new ALDC management committee

By | Sat 6th October 2018 - 11:00 am

ALDC is the party’s organisation which supports Councillors and campaigning. We know that if you follow their extensive campaigning guidelines, you are more likely to win. They run the Kickstart training weekends which are intense but give individual support to candidates and campaign teams. There is still time to register for the one in November.

Being part of ALDC gives you access to lots of fantastic resources, so I’d recommend any campaigner joins here.

The organisation has announced the result of its biennial elections. The new Management Committee takes office on 25 November 2018 and serves for two years.

They are as follows:

President: Baroness Ros Scott – Suffolk
Chair: Mayor Dave Hodgson – Bedford
Vice-Chairs (2): Councillor Anita Lower – Newcastle
Councillor Steven Lambert – Aylesbury Vale and Buckinghamshire
Secretary: Councillor Sarah Boad – Warwickshire
Treasurer: Veronica German – Torfaen

English Rep: James Moore – Reading
Welsh Rep: Jonathan Pratt – Bridgend
Scottish Rep: Councillor Ian Yuill – Aberdeen

Committee Members

Councillor Kris Brown – Liverpool
Councillor Victor Chamberlain – Southwark
Councillor Paul Clark – North Hertfordshire
Katie Hall – Bath and North East Somerset
Councillor Philippa Hart – South Cambridgeshire
Karam Hussain – Kirklees
Councillor Heather Kidd – Shropshire
Councillor Liz Morris – Haringey
Councillor Jeanette Sunderland – Bradford
Councillor Chris White – St Albans and Hertfordshire

