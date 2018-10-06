Ros Scott President and Dave Hodgson Chair on new ALDC management committee

ALDC is the party’s organisation which supports Councillors and campaigning. We know that if you follow their extensive campaigning guidelines, you are more likely to win. They run the Kickstart training weekends which are intense but give individual support to candidates and campaign teams. There is still time to register for the one in November.

Being part of ALDC gives you access to lots of fantastic resources, so I’d recommend any campaigner joins here.

The organisation has announced the result of its biennial elections. The new Management Committee takes office on 25 November 2018 and serves for two years.

They are as follows:

President: Baroness Ros Scott – Suffolk

Chair: Mayor Dave Hodgson – Bedford

Vice-Chairs (2): Councillor Anita Lower – Newcastle

Councillor Steven Lambert – Aylesbury Vale and Buckinghamshire

Secretary: Councillor Sarah Boad – Warwickshire

Treasurer: Veronica German – Torfaen

English Rep: James Moore – Reading

Welsh Rep: Jonathan Pratt – Bridgend

Scottish Rep: Councillor Ian Yuill – Aberdeen

Committee Members

Councillor Kris Brown – Liverpool

Councillor Victor Chamberlain – Southwark

Councillor Paul Clark – North Hertfordshire

Katie Hall – Bath and North East Somerset

Councillor Philippa Hart – South Cambridgeshire

Karam Hussain – Kirklees

Councillor Heather Kidd – Shropshire

Councillor Liz Morris – Haringey

Councillor Jeanette Sunderland – Bradford

Councillor Chris White – St Albans and Hertfordshire

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings