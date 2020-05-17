Sal Brinton on Government “lie” on care homes and Covid-19

Lie is not a word anyone in politics uses lightly. But Lib Dems Lords Health and Social Care spokesperson Sal Brinton used it today in response to Michael Gove’s interview on the Andrew Marr Show .

But this lie that the Gvt has already put a protective ring round care homes is a lie direct. Gvt says testing will be offered to all care homes by June 6. Note word “offered”. There is no protective ring without sufficient PPE & test, trace, isolate to keep people safe 2/2

On Friday, Ed Davey said that the Government had to “get a grip” on the crisis in our care homes:

The figures released today showing that more than 12,500 care home residents have died of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic are incredibly tragic and will horrify the British public. Even worse, the vast majority of these tragic deaths took place in a care home itself, not at a hospital where these people could have received critical care.

The virus has swept through care homes right across England and Wales, where our most vulnerable were being looked after. The Prime Minister must come forward and explain how this dreadful situation has been allowed to happen under his watch.

The Liberal Democrats and others have been repeatedly calling for care homesto be provided with adequate personal protective equipment and access to frequent testing. How many lives will be lost before the Government resolves this crisis?

If we are to keep the most vulnerable people in our society safe, the Government must get a grip on the spread of coronavirus in our care homes.