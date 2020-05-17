Layla: We need reassurance and clarity before schools can re-open

Lib Dem Education spokesperson Layla Moran was on LBC this morning talking about getting children back to school.
Listen here:
Growing inequality for school children during lockdown highlights the need to get children back to learning, but parents and teachers face a lack of reassurance and we all still need clarity on the science. See what I had to say on LBC this morning 👇 pic.twitter.com/jxEVgv3Pdq
— Layla Moran 🔶 (@LaylaMoran) May 17, 2020
Earlier on Sky News, she reiterated the importance of transparency in the Government’s communications:
"I was a teacher before an MP. I would tell my students “show me your working”. The same applies to the Government. I continue to call on them to release all scientific analysis of their plans in full. " – @LaylaMoran on @SkyNews this morning. pic.twitter.com/cmjxlu9PpC
— Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) May 17, 2020